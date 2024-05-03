Nebraska wineries Host 2024 TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival at Aksarben Village.

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association is excited to launch ticket sales for their annual wine festival, TOAST Nebraska, the largest gathering of wineries in the state. With 17 participating Nebraska wineries for the 2024 festival, the event is truly one of a kind as the wineries themselves host it through their statewide association. The festival offers a fantastic chance to experience offerings from wineries located across Nebraska, all in one location at Stinson Park in Omaha’s Aksarben Village.

Along with the participating wineries, attendees can expect products from over 45 local artisan and food vendors, live music and bands, and free activities including wine bingo, wine education seminars, and charcuterie demonstrations. It’s an excellent opportunity to stock up on Nebraska wine favorites or discover new preferences. Attendees can purchase bottles to take home or for on-site consumption while enjoying the music, games and atmosphere.

The event runs May 17-18, 2024. Friday hours are 4 p.m.-9 p.m., with VIP early access at 3 p.m. Saturday hours are noon-8 p.m., with VIP early access at 11 a.m.

General admission tickets include a tasting glass, unlimited wine tastings, a wine tote, access to vendors/music/activities, and free wine bingo. VIP tickets (limited) also include one-hour early entry, snacks/water, $20 in wine bucks, and a $25 TOAST Shop voucher. Designated driver tickets receive a bottle of water, wine tote and $5 food voucher.

“TOAST Nebraska is the perfect event to showcase our incredible local wineries and what I believe is the most fun agricultural product in our state,” said Katie Benner, chairman of TOAST Nebraska and the general manager of Prairie Creek Vineyards in Central City, Neb. “We’re encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy a full day sampling and learning about the 17 different Nebraska wineries that will be participating. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the best of our state’s wine scene all in one beautiful setting at Stinson Park.”

Advance tickets are required as availability is limited. Prices start at just $40 for Friday general admission and increase by $25 on May 1. Attendees are highly encouraged to purchase tickets prior to May 1. All attendees must be 21 plus, no infants/children/pets.

Visit http://www.toastwinefest.com and http://www.facebook.com/toastwinefest for tickets and info. TOAST Nebraska has been voted No. 1 Festival at the Omaha Choice Awards in 2021, 2022 and 2023.