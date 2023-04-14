Nebraska wineries to host 2023 Nebraska Wine Festival in Omaha

The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (Nebraska Wines) is excited to host their annual wine festival, TOAST Nebraska, the largest gathering of wineries in the state at Stinson Park in Omaha on May 12-13.

Voted ‘Best Festival’ in 2021 and 2022 by Best of Omaha, the event is a fantastic chance to experience a wide variety of offerings from wineries located across the state, all in one convenient location. The event is held over the course of two days.

This year the event will be hosted on Mother’s Day weekend, with some fun surprises planned for moms throughout the event. Attendees can snag a last-minute card or flowers for Sunday; with over 45 local vendors and a fully stocked TOAST Shop teeming with Nebraska Wines merchandise, the perfect gift will be easy to find. Paired with a bottle of wine, attendees can curate a perfect Mother’s Day basket. Better yet, buy mom tickets and plan a fun-filled weekend with friends and family.



The event reached record attendance in May 2022, with over 4,500 attendees from 35 states. Along with tastings at 17 wineries, attendees can expect products and offerings from local artisans, a street-length of food trucks, live music and bands, and free activities, including the crowd-favorite wine bingo.

Attendees can purchase bottles of wine for consumption on-site, with many sharing a bottle with friends while enjoying the live music or playing a few games of wine bingo in the picnic area. The event is an excellent opportunity to discover a new wine preference or stock up on your Nebraska wine favorites. Some attendees even bring their wagons or carts and shop the state by visiting and purchasing bottles from each booth. A wine check is also available to store wine purchases during attendees’ time at the event, saving the hassle of lugging heavy wine totes across the park.

Tickets are $35 for Friday tickets and $45 for Saturday tickets. Admission includes a wine-tasting glass, unlimited wine tastings, a wine tote, access to vendors, live music and bands, and free activities like wine bingo. Two-day tickets, as well as designated driver tickets, are also available. Tickets increase by $20 on May 1 until the event ends. All attendees must be 21 or older — no infants, children or pets.

Tickets are limited and did sell out before doors opened last year. On-site ticket availability is not guaranteed. To purchase tickets and learn more about the 2023 TOAST Nebraska Wine Festival, visit http://www.toastwinefest.com.