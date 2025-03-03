Nebraska Women in Agriculture launches online learning community

Mikki Briggs pulls a grain wagon with a tractor as the Briggs Harvesting crew works its way through a wheat field west of Grant, Neb., in this file photo. Agri-Essential is a new online learning community designed to provide agricultural women across Nebraska with a platform for education, support and networking. Photo by Craig Chandler, University Communication and Marketing

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program has launched Agri-Essentials, an online learning community designed to provide agricultural women across the state with a platform for education, support and networking.

The initiative aims to bring together women in farming, ranching and agribusiness, creating a space where members can access valuable resources, engage in meaningful discussions and enhance their skills.

By offering a variety of online courses, the community will serve as an essential resource for women looking to improve their agricultural practices, leadership abilities and business management strategies.

“Agri-Essentials is a great opportunity for women in agriculture to come together, no matter where they are located,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture. “With the flexibility of online learning, we can offer educational opportunities that meet the needs of our diverse community.”

PROGRAM FEATURES

Key features of the online learning community include:

> Interactive learning modules: Courses will be focused on critical topics and led by University of Nebraska-Lincoln professionals and industry experts.

> Peer networking: Discussion boards will allow participants to share insights, ask questions and build connections.

> Resource library: The library features a growing collection of articles, videos and guides on a variety of agricultural topics.

At least one new course will be launched each quarter. Course topics under development include QuickBooks for farm and ranch recordkeeping, livestock insurance and crop insurance.

“Whether you are new to agriculture or a seasoned professional, this platform will provide access to the knowledge, skills and support needed to thrive in today’s agricultural landscape,” Groskopf said.

For more information, including how to enroll, visit https://wia.unl.edu . Questions can be emailed to wia@unl.edu .