Nebraska youth to compete at state high school finals rodeo

HASTINGS, Neb. — The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 14-16 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Nearly 150 high school rodeo athletes will compete in 12 events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21, where national champions will be crowned in each event.

Athletes from Harrison to Lincoln and from Creighton to McCook will be in Hastings for competition. Hastings has hosted the high school state finals, the pinnacle of the sport for the state, since 2005.

The 12 events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, and bull riding.

The finals, the culmination of 28 regular season rodeos, will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 14-15, with the short round on June 16 at 1 p.m. After Thursday and Friday's performances, the top 10 contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 16. The cutting will be held at 7:30 a.m. on June 14-15, with the short round at 8 a.m. on June 16. The 2018-2019 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 16.

For more information, visit http://www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call (402) 462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit http://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.