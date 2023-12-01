Nebraskan’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner embodies the gift of helping farmers and ranchers

Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux presents Kimberly Borer of rural Ogallala, Neb., with a Lifetime Achievement Award during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Oct. 24, at the 2023 FSA Administrator’s Awards for Service to Agriculture. Courtesy photo

Borer-RFP-112023

Pouring heart and soul into helping area farmers and livestock producers negotiate detailed Farm Service Agency paperwork for crop and disaster-related losses has always been the mission of Kimberly Borer in southwest Nebraska the past 36 years. Borer was recently recognized with an FSA Lifetime Achievement Award. Borer, the county executive director for USDA’s FSA in Keith, Arthur and Perkins counties, received the award in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 24, from FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux during the 2023 FSA Administrator’s Awards for Service to Agriculture.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who give 30 plus years of service in FSA and contribute to the improvement of the quality and service of the organization.

During her visit to the nation’s capital, Borer, of rural Ogallala, Neb., also got to have a face-to-face with Robert Bonnie, the under secretary for Farm Production and Conservation at USDA, who is also the head of the Risk Management Agency at the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the FSA. Borer toured Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s office although he was in Iowa at the time. She also enjoyed visiting with several Nebraskans who work in D.C.

It was the trip of a lifetime.

“We were treated like royalty, it was quick and we flew back the next day,” she said.

The award, the trip to Washington, everything was a surprise to Borer.

“I was shocked. I started getting instant messages from co-workers who heard about it through email, before I did. It was an honor,” Borer said. She wasn’t sure the trip would happen, with the possibility of the government shutting down due to budget differences several weeks ago.

“We kind of figured we wouldn’t get to go, that they’d do something online and read my name, but it all worked out.”

Borer took her husband and son with her to Washington. Particularly intriguing was watching helicopters circling the White House, while they ate lunch right next door at the historic, Victorian-style Old Ebbitt Grill. The cafe’s large windows sport a view of the White House. They also toured the Holocaust Museum, Smithsonian Museum, saw the Lincoln Memorial with the reflecting pool, and the Washington Monument.

Borer received a glass keepsake award with her name etched in it, from the FSA administrator.

Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux presents Kimberly Borer of rural Ogallala, Neb., with a Lifetime Achievement Award during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Oct. 24, at the 2023 FSA Administrator’s Awards for Service to Agriculture. Courtesy photo Borer-RFP-112023

SERVING FARMERS AND RANCHERS

Going to Washington was an honor, but helping farmers and ranchers at the two FSA offices Borer handles — is an honor every day. She spends three days a week in Keith and Arthur counties (Ogallala and surrounding communities) and travels twice a week to the Grant, Neb., FSA office in Perkins County; 20 miles away.

Producers have shared with Borer, that she’s always patient and they appreciate her.

So do her co-workers.

“She’s a very encouraging manager, and is always looking out for producers and what programs they might qualify for that could provide them with assistance,” said Rita Wallin, FSA key program technician/lead program technician in Perkins County, Nebraska. “We’re glad to see she got the award.”

Kimberly Borer, the county executive director for USDA’s FSA in Keith, Arthur and Perkins counties, at her desk in the Grant, Neb., FSA office. Courtesy photo Borer-RFP-112023-2

Borer’s boss is also proud of her.

“Kim has provided outstanding and selfless service, teamwork, and leadership to employees and ag producers and her community for over 35 years, as both a farm program technician and a county executive director,” said Lorie Hamaker, director of Nebraska District 7, USDA FSA.

Forty-six Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to FSA employees across the United States, Hamaker said.

Although southwest Nebraska has benefited from precipitation this year, Borer is still assisting producers with paperwork from the 2021 and 2022 droughts.

“I just want to help the farmers and producers in our organizations,” Borer told The Fence Post.

Borer began her FSA career as a temporary program technician, then the position became permanent. In 2004, she trained to become the county executive director. A year later, the previous director in Ogallala retired and Borer accepted that position, which she’s held, ever since. She and her family live just north of Ogallala near Lake McConaughy. Borer grew up on a cattle ranch in southwest Arthur County in western Nebraska, which her parents sold in the early 2000s. Her husband Todd works in construction and son, Bryce, works for him. Their daughter Shelby is a photographer in Scottsdale, Ariz. As for her next project to help farmers and ranchers, it’s the waiting game for the latest farm bill. “We’re kind of in limbo, waiting for them to pass something and we’ll be in a learning curve. Our state office thinks they’ll extend the last one for another year.”

Kimberly Borer was joined by husband, Todd, and son, Bryce, when she accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 FSA Administrator’s Awards for Service to Agriculture in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 24, 2023. Courtesy photo Borer-RFP-102023-1

In the meantime, she does her best to serve farmers and ranchers in their drought recovery efforts.

“Our programs can be a bit complex,” she said. “It’s been pretty devastating and I just try to be empathetic and understanding.”

Also from Nebraska, Laura Baker, county executive director of the Kimball County FSA Office received a Supervisor of the Year Award during the Washington, D.C., ceremony. “The FSA Supervisor of the Year Award specifically recognized Laura because she and her office is recognized across the state of Nebraska for their expertise in FSA programs, efficiency of administering programs and customer service,” Hamaker added. There were ten Supervisor of the Year Awards given to FSA employees across the United States.