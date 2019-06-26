Nebraska’s Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department seeks public comment on zoning revisions for commercial feedlots

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department invites the public to provide comments on potential zoning revisions for commercial feedlots on Thursday, June 27 at Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road. The meeting of the Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation Working Group will be held in the school commons room. Parking and entry to the room is on the north side of the building.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a brief presentation, and then comments will be heard until 7 p.m.

Currently, commercial feedlots are allowed in the AG District in Lancaster County by special permit. The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners established the CAFO working group of 10 members of varied interest to work with county staff to review state and other community regulations in order to advise on potential changes to the existing zoning. The working group has met six times from March through May 2019. The group has drafted proposed zoning revisions for review and comment.

The draft proposal and additional information from the working group meetings can be found on the Planning Department website at https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/plan/dev/cafo/index.htm.

Please contact Tom Cajka, planner with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Department at tcjaka@lincoln.ne.gov or (402) 441- 5662 for further information.