Nebraska’s Stowell selected for USDA agricultural air quality task force

Stowell

AirQuality

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has named Rick Stowell, a professor at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources , to its Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research for 2024-2026. This prestigious appointment highlights Nebraska’s leadership in advancing sustainable agricultural practices and addressing pressing air quality challenges.

The task force, created by the 1996 farm bill, brings together experts from across the nation to guide research, recommend practices, and explore solutions to the complex intersection of agriculture and air quality. Members advise on topics ranging from greenhouse gas emissions and climate-smart agriculture to the impact of regulations on farming and ranching operations.

COMMITMENT TO STEWARDSHIP

Stowell is a specialist in animal environment with Nebraska Extension with more than 20 years of experience in enhancing livestock systems and environmental quality. As a member of the task force, he will provide critical insights into emissions management and sustainable solutions for livestock and poultry operations. His work at IANR emphasizes Nebraska’s commitment to innovation in agriculture and natural resource stewardship.

“I am honored to be appointed to this task force and represent Nebraska and IANR,” Stowell said. “This is an opportunity to bring a Nebraska perspective to national conversations on agriculture and air quality, ensuring that solutions are both scientifically sound and practical for producers.”

The task force, chaired by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby, supports USDA’s efforts to improve air quality while promoting environmental justice and sustainable agricultural practices.

For more information on IANR’s work in agriculture and natural resources, visit ianr.unl.edu. Additional details about the USDA Task Force on Agricultural Air Quality Research are available on the AAQTF webpage at https://tinyurl.com/4b8h2x6v .