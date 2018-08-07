Nebraska’s Timmerman to receive Industry Achievement Award

Gerald Timmerman and his brothers built the family feeding operation from one yard to many, from feeding only to now other cattle business ventures. Timmerman will receive the Feeding Quality Forum Industry Achievement award at the meetings on Aug. 28 to 29. This video news is provided by Certified Angus Beef LLC and the American Angus Association. Visit http://www.CABpartners.com or http://www.angus.org for more information.