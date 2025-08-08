Need a laugh?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Humor is finally returning to the public realm. For a while comedians were having a rough go of things because they were concerned about being “‘”politically correct;” they either didn’t want to be, or were overzealous. Then the “humor” turned mean and stayed that way. From the jokes on the internet, it appears we are getting back to silly funnies.

In the 1960s, elephant jokes were the rage. As with any joke, it’s the twists and turns of unexpected comments that make them funny. Young people may just call them groaners, and here are some examples:

Why do elephants have flat feet? From jumping out of trees.

Why do elephants have trunks? Because they would look funny with a suitcase.

What’s the best way to raise a baby elephant? With a forklift.

Why did the elephant paint its toenails red? So it could hide in a cherry tree.

On the way back to playfulness with words, someone started up with “dad jokes.” The videos I’ve seen have two or three men sitting around drinking coffee as they take turns with their pronouncements. They are corny, funny puns. Here are a few:

I told my wife she should embrace her mistakes; she hugged me.

What weighs more, a gallon of water or a gallon of butane? A gallon of water. Butane is a lighter fluid.

Why did the vulture get kicked off the plane? People kept complaining about his carrion luggage.

The current iteration of silliness is Baby Podcasts which show various, easily identifiable public figures with toddler bodies. They too tell amusing one-liners, yet the part that I enjoy most is the ensuing laughter complete with snorts and guffaws. It’s been a long time since I’ve laughed as hard as they do. Enjoy these:

A guy tried selling me a coffin yesterday; that’s the last thing I need.

I’m not a fan of elevator music; it’s bad on so many levels.

What word starts with ‘E’, ends with ‘E,’ and has only one letter? Envelope

I have a bunch of jokes about unemployed people; unfortunately, none of them seem to work.

My son was chewing on electrical cords; I had to ground him. He’s doing better currently and conducting himself properly.

What happened to the turkey when he got into a fight? He got the stuffing knocked out of him.

Have you heard of quiet tennis? It’s played without the racquet.

What’s blue and doesn’t weigh much? Light blue.

Do you know what happened to the cat that ate the ball of yarn? She had mittens.

My wife says I have two major faults. I don’t listen, and something else.

Remember when a youngster learned to tell jokes? Knock-knock jokes are likely the first ones learned, short and to the point, the types of humor that would work well with beginners.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Quit crying, you big baby.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce in, it’s cold out here!

Look for the humor. The old adage is true, laughter is the best medicine.

You can send email to peggy@peggysanders.com .