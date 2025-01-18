NeFU 111th annual state convention election and awards completed

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Farmers Union held their 111th annual state convention in Columbus at the Quality Inn and River’s Edge Convention Center. The convention theme was: “Value Added Agriculture: Helping Ourselves to a Better Future.” The event was well attended. NeFU delegates elected three NeFU board of directors, three delegates and three alternates to the 2024 National Farmers Union convention, and three members of the NeFU Foundation board of directors. The members and guests also heard reports on the year’s activities for the farm organization, its foundation, and its political action committee as well as educational presentations.

ELECTION RESULTS

Delegates elected three NeFU board of directors: District 2 — Lynn Belitz of Fullerton was re-elected to a three-year term without opposition; District 4 — Vern Jantzen of Plymouth was re-elected to a three-year term without opposition; District 6 — Andrew Tonnies of North Bend was elected to a three-year term without opposition, replacing retiring Graham Christensen of Lyons.

Three delegates from the membership were elected as delegates to the 123rd National Farmers Union convention that will be held March 9-11, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Okla. Dex Gabiel-Woods from Omaha; Don Schuller from Wymore; and Keith Dittrich from Tilden were elected to represent NeFU as delegates. Bill Buettner from Grand Island; Nancy Buettner from Grand Island; and Don Andrews from Lincoln were elected first, second and third alternates.

There were three selections made to the NeFU foundation board of directors. Gayland Regier of Beatrice was re-elected by the membership to a one-year term, Keith Dittrich of Tilden by the NeFU district presidents to a two-year term, and Al Davis of Hyannis by the NeFU board of directors for a one-year term.

PRESIDENT’S AWARD

The President’s Award is NeFU’s highest award, and is presented to individuals who provide outstanding service and leadership to family farmers, ranchers and rural communities at the state or national levels.

This year’s President’s Award winner was NeFU member retired Army Colonel Janece Mollhoff of Ashland “For a lifetime of service and leadership including her decorated nursing career serving rural, urban and military communities, and leadership positions on the Omaha Public Power board to develop renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions, and protect public power while serving family farm agriculture and rural Nebraska.” NeFU President Hansen said, “Many of our NeFU members volunteer to serve in leadership positions of some kind. Whether it is our organization, local township boards, church boards, county officials, school boards, local and state FSA Committees, co-op boards, NRDs, the legislature, extension boards or some other organization, they all take time away from their farm, ranch and family. All those positions help improve the quality of life for rural people one way or the other. Janece Mollhoff’s life of service is an extraordinary example of how to lead by example.”

POLICY

NeFU Policy Chair Vern Jantzen led NeFU delegates through both NeFU Policy Day Dec. 5 and at convention as they adopted the 2024-2025 NeFU policy. The NeFU State policy is posted on the NeFU website at: http://www.nebraskafarmersunion.org .