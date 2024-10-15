NeFU 111th annual state convention to be held in Columbus

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Farmers Union announced their board of directors have selected Nebraska’s Columbus’s Quality Inn and River’s Edge Convention Center, Dec. 6-7 to host their 111th annual state convention. Participants will elect officers, set policy, conduct the organization’s business, and hear from speakers on issues facing agriculture.

The Nebraska Farmers Union block rates for rooms is $115 for King Beds and $125 for Queen Beds. Call (402) 564-1492 to book rooms by the Nov. 20 booking deadline. NeFU reminds members it is easy to cancel a reservation if needed. Reservations after the deadline are always a gamble as to both availability and price.

NeFU President John Hansen said “It is important that our members attend and participate in the operation of their general farm organization at all levels, local, state and national. Members are the grassroots that drives our service organization. The Quality Inn and River’s Edge Convention Center is an excellent facility and their staff does an outstanding job with their food and services. We strongly encourage area members and the public to join us for our 111th NeFU state convention. It is in a good central location.”

NeFU delegates will elect three delegates and three alternates from Nebraska to the 124thNational Farmers Union Convention to be held at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel in Oklahoma City, Okla., March 9-11, 2025. “President Hansen said “When our NFU Conventions are within comfortable driving distance, it gives more of our members the opportunity to attend. Our National Farmers Union conventions are impressive events, and they always draw top flight speakers. They are a great way to appreciate the size, scope, and diversity of our national family farm and ranch advocacy organization. The local issues facing agriculture is a bit different in Hawaii, Alaska, Texas, Nebraska, California and New England states, but the big picture issues facing agriculture are very similar.”

In addition, Delegates will also elect NeFU board of directors in Districts 2, 4, and 6 to three-year terms.

Graham Christensen, NeFU District 6 board of director from Oakland said, “District 6 is looking forward to hosting this year’s state convention. NeFU is in the middle of the action on a wide range of issues that impact family farmers and ranchers. It is always good to get together and break bread with folks from around the state that share our passion for family farm agriculture and protecting our precious soil and water resources for future generations. We have a lot to celebrate, and a lot to plan for as we work together to build a better and more sustainable future.”