NeFU asks Congress to update and pass an improved farm bill

LINCOLN, Neb. — Ten Nebraska Farmers Union members were part of the over 250 National Farmers Union Fall Fly-In participants that walked the halls of Congress Sept. 7-10. The annual NFU Fall Fly-In focused on the need for Congress to pass an improved and updated farm bill that is due to expire Sept. 30. Both NeFU teams met with the Nebraska congressional delegation as well as congressional members from five other states. In addition, Bill Armbrust of Elkhorn participated in a White House briefing and a listening session with the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department.

NeFU President John Hansen of Lincoln said “Our participants did a good job of sharing their concerns about the sagging farm economy and the need for Congress to not kick the farm bill down the road a record fourth time. We thought our meetings with members of the Nebraska delegation were very productive, and our messages were well received. We pointed out that only four of the 12 titles of the 2018 farm bill were touched by budget reconciliation, and agriculture needs all 12 titles to be updated and improved.”

In a discussion with USDA Chief Economist Seth Miller, Keith Dittrich of Tilden, established that USDA’s predicted season average market prices for both corn and soybeans were well below USDA’s estimated costs of production. USDA estimated costs of production for corn was $4.80 per bushel and soybeans at $11.80 per bushel. USDA estimated season average market prices for corn is $3.90 per bushel and soybeans $10.10 per bushel. Dittrich pointed out that farmers were losing 90 cents per bushel on their corn and $1.70 per bushel on their soybeans.

SOYBEANS

Hansen pointed out that China is the largest soybean importer in the world, imports more soybeans than the rest of the world combined, and was the largest buyer of U.S soybeans. Hansen said, “After the previous trade dispute over soybeans, China made massive infrastructure investments in South America. Looking forward, it is likely China will buy corn and soybeans from South America first and from the U.S. last. Because U.S. ag producers are so susceptible to trade retaliation, when there is a trade dispute, U.S. ag producers’ noses bleed first, worst and longest.”

Hansen said “The U.S. agricultural trade balance has shifted from $20 to $30 billion positive annual ag trade surpluses in the past to historically high ag trade deficits. Fiscal year 2025 is projected to be a record setting $49.5 billion deficit. Those numbers are alarming. The 2018 farm bill income safety net that is supposed to help farmers survive periods of low commodity prices is in dire need of updates and improvements.”

“Family farmers and ranchers can’t wait. Farmers Union members from across the country have made it clear that they need Congress to provide support immediately to reverse the building crisis in farm country,” said NFU President Rob Larew.”

In addition to President John Hansen, participants included Farmers Union Midwest Agency General Manager Jeff Downing of Ashland, FUMA Agent Tye Johnson of Holdrege and his wife Becky, NeFU District 6 Director Andrew Tonnies of North Bend; Bill Armbrust of Elkhorn, NeFU District 7 President Keith Dittrich of Tilden, Stephanie Finklea of Omaha, Scott Thomsen of Kennard, and NeFU District 2 President Tom Knopik of Fullerton. For five of the 10 participants, this was their first trip to Washington, D.C.