NeFU suports including Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling into farm bill

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Farmers Union is asking Nebraska Republican Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts to support Republican Sen. Mike Rounds’ efforts to include mandatory MCOOL (Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling) into the next farm bill. NeFU is asking meat producers and meat consumers to call, write, or email Sens. Fischer and Ricketts to include MCOOL in the next farm bill.

NeFU President John Hansen said NeFU was the first agriculture organization he is aware of to adopt policy supporting MCOOL dating back to 1984. “The resolution came from District 7 at the behest of then NeFU District 7 Director John Goeller of Stanton, who just recently passed away. Director Goeller said U.S. farmers and ranchers produced the highest quality meat in the world, and meat consumers needed the basic information as to where the meat in the grocery store came from so meat consumers could make an informed meat purchasing decision. Goeller argued that U.S. meat producers deserved to have the superior quality meats they produced honestly and fairly labeled, and that Made in the U.S.A. should include born, raised and processed.”

“What Director Goeller argued for on behalf of meat consumers and meat producers in 1984 was spot on true then, and is still true 40 years later in 2024. There is nothing that can be done in the next farm bill that is more “farmer friendly” than including MCOOL,” Hansen said. “MCOOL is about honesty and transparency in the meat buying marketplace for food consumers, and fundamental economic fairness to the livestock producers who work so hard and do such a wonderful job of producing the safest, best tasting, and highest quality meat in the world.”

Hansen said “According to the latest USDA data, Nebraska ranks No. 1 in cattle on feed, No. 2 on all cattle and calves and in red meat production. Livestock production is a primary economic driver. U.S. livestock producers are at an unfair economic disadvantage when the countries the U.S. exports to has MCOOL, yet our domestic producers do not have the same benefit. That is a fundamentally unfair competitive disadvantage that should no longer be tolerated.”

NeFU is asking meat producers and consumers to call and email Nebraska Sens. Fischer and Ricketts to ask them to sign Sen. Rounds’ letter to the Senate Ag Committee leadership to put good old-fashioned “farmer friendly” honesty and fairness into the farm bill.