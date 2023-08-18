Nelson: Key word is coordination

A 2022 Iowa State University study concluded that “multi-plant coordination” for each of the big packers allows them to manage their pricing. In other words, the big packers who own multiple large packing plants don’t view each plant as a separate financial entity — either successful or not. Rather, they may shutter one plant, but not necessarily reduce slaughter numbers. They can shift slaughter from one plant to another.

Additionally the other packers can benefit from the closure of a plant. (See sidebar for the synopsis of the Iowa State University study.)

Eric Nelson, a cattle feeder from Moville, Iowa, recalls plants being shuttered recently, and the affect that had on the industry.

Nelson, the R-CALF USA vice president, calls the activity “creating scarcity.”

“They closed the Dennison (Iowa) plant for efficiency. (Referencing a 2015 plant closure.) That really trimmed the overall capacity down to razor thin. Then with the Holcomb (Kansas) fire, we found out what can happen when plants close and there is already barely enough capacity — we lost huge money and packers made record money,” he said.

“They keyword here is coordination. In a highly concentrated industry, they get to decide what everyone else’s margin is going to be. That’s what’s changed, and it would appear they are readying to dictate what the margin will be for producing those cattle,” Nelson said.

“When they control slaughter capacity tightly, and something like the Holcomb fire happens, there is no resilience in their plan. It doesn’t cost them. They made record profits. A bunch of us (cattle feeders) got cremated,” he said referencing feeders such as himself who had cattle ready to slaughter but were unable to get a bid, and lost hundreds of dollars per head on the cattle when they were finally sold because they cattle were over finished, causing them to take discounts, in addition to the cost of excess feed and excess risk (higher death loss). Nelson said this happened after the plant fire in Holcomb, and also during the Covid pandemic.

“They don’t want more capacity. They now know during Covid, when we were underwater, when I had cattle ready in April and couldn’t deliver until July, I got crucified because the Big Four had maneuvered packing capacity down so that there was no resiliency. If there was a small hiccup, let alone a big one, it’s obvious they don’t pay a price at all. They made record profits by cutting capacity,” said Nelson.

“They want to manage everything in advance, and likely be determining which bulls producers can use,” said Nelson.

COOL A GOOD START

In order to make the entire industry more resilient, the re-enforcement of country of origin labeling (COOL) would be a good start, he said. “The sheep industry has been eviscerated by imports that have replaced all that domestic product. They didn’t have COOL to protect the domestic industry. R-CALF has said for years that the sheep industry is the ‘canary in the coal mine’ and I believe it’s true. With increased imports, processing plants are still needed to further break down the carcasses. But the American producer is no longer needed,” he said.

“The Big Four packers can’t game the system if we get country of origin labeling laws again. They were in place for almost five years,” he said. More stringent enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, along with updates to better protect individual cattle producers, would be another important step, said Nelson.

“It’s why our country was formed. To have referees so that those who are allowed to operate with tremendous power — like the Big Four packers — have to operate by a set of rules that doesn’t harm the others in the supply chain,” said Nelson.

Nelson said that often, producers aren’t rewarded for quality. “The packing industry has stated repeatedly that formula pricing is all about quality, but the areas that have predominantly formula pricing also slaughter the lowest quality cattle so they are really mutually exclusive,” he said. This calendar year, the highest quality cattle have been slaughtered in the north, which is also where the highest amount of cash negotiation goes on, said Nelson. “It’s about market access,” said Nelson. “For example, the big plant down the road from my feedlot is buying mostly pre-arranged cattle.”

“They know what happened when that Tyson plant closed. The lesson is there, it’s in the playbook to cause them to get their margins exactly where they want them. And nothing has happened since then. There is no governance over them now,” said Nelson.

Multi-plant coordination in the US beef packing industry

Iowa State University research by Christopher Pudenz and Lee Schulz

Abstract:

“U.S. beef packers openly began employing multi-plant coordination during the last decade. Using the Salop Circular City framework, we demonstrate that this leads to wider spreads between downstream beef prices and upstream fed cattle prices. Taken together with market concentration, geography and transportation costs, alternative marketing arrangements, and cattle cycles and related beef packer capacity utilization, multi-plant coordination helps explain farm-to-wholesale beef price spreads that have remained wide absent any obvious market shocks. We find that, as cattle inventories decline, a multi-plant coordinator will permanently shut down a plant before a plant run as an individual profit center will shut down, which is consistent with packer behavior in recent years. We further demonstrate that adding a strategically located packing plant, owned by a different firm, can narrow the price spread. Our results add new underpinnings to ongoing policy discussions.”



