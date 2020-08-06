Nemetz launches Western Ag Network

Nemetz



BILLINGS, Mont. – Radio listeners in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming have a new source for the latest agriculture news and markets-the Western Ag Network.

Owned and operated by veteran National Association of Farm Broadcasting broadcaster Russell Nemetz, the network’s programs are heard on 47 radio affiliates in six states including Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

For nearly 25 years, he was part of the Northern Ag Network’s farm broadcast team; the majority of those years as it’s ag director.

In 2019, he had the opportunity to assume operation of and eventually purchase the Evan Slack Network; another well-known Ag Radio Network in the Rocky Mountain West and Northern Plains.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have this opportunity to continue to serve America’s agriculture industry on the airwaves” said Nemetz. “I want to thank Evan Slack for his legendary career as a trusted friend to agriculture and I will be forever thankful to the hall of fame farm broadcaster for this opportunity to carry on his legacy and still have him part of our broadcast team as an honorary member as he enjoys retirement.”

NAFB farm broadcaster Lane Nordlund has also joined the Western Ag Network team.

This award-winning farm broadcast team of Nemetz, Nordlund and Slack delivers nearly 100 years of combined on-air experience!

In addition to providing daily radio reports on the Western Ag Network, both Nemetz and Nordlund are seen statewide on the Montana Television Network as members of the Montana Ag Network. They also make regular appearances on national television broadcasts like Cattlemen to Cattlemen, This Week in Agribusiness, Market Day Report and Rural Evening News all seen on RFD-TV.

Nemetz is also heard on the Ag Information Network based in Walla Walla, Wash., with radio affiliates in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

For more information about the Western Ag Network, visit http://www.westernagnetwork.com.