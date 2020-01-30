NET’s ‘Speaking of Nebraska’ series includes update on flood recovery efforts

LINCOLN, Neb. – When the NET News series “Speaking of Nebraska” returns to NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, one of the seven new episodes will look back at how communities are still recovering and rebuilding one year after historic flooding devastated parts of eastern Nebraska.

In the “Speaking of Nebraska” special “Nebraska Floods: One Year Later,” airing at 7 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 19 on NET, reporter Bill Kelly will discuss the work yet to do with residents and local leaders from Winslow, Peru, Dannebrog and surrounding areas.

The “Speaking of Nebraska” flood special is one of the episodes in a broadcast season that begins Thursday, Feb. 13. The series addresses a variety of topics important to Nebraskans.

It airs on television Thursday nights at the times listed below and repeats Fridays at 7:30 p.m. CT and Sundays at Noon CT on NET. The series also airs on radio every Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, followed by “Fresh Air.”

Scheduled airdates and topics include:

Feb. 13 at 9:30 p.m. CT – Rural Transportation

Feb. 20 at 8:30 p.m. CT – Sustainable Agriculture

Feb. 27 at 8:30 p.m. CT – 2020 Census

March 19 at 7 p.m. CT – Nebraska Floods One Year Later

March 26 at 8:30 p.m. CT – Youth Civic Engagement

April 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT – Food Deserts and Food Security

April 9 at 8:30 p.m. CT – Diversity in Higher Education

April 16 at 8:30 p.m. CT – University of Nebraska President Ted Carter

NET News Director Dennis Kellogg will host the series. While the Nebraska Legislature remains in session, “Speaking of Nebraska” episodes will feature Unicameral updates from NET News Legislative Reporter Fred Knapp.

All episodes will be available to stream online at netNebraska.org/SpeakingofNebraska.