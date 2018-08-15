Nevada bronc rider takes first victory lap at Caldwell Night Rodeo

CALDWELL, Idaho — Mitch Pollock could have been intimidated when he saw the other saddle bronc riders that were on the contestant roster at the first performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Instead, he showed the reigning world champion and the rest of the field that he came to Caldwell to play with the big dogs. Pollock, who makes his home in Winnemucca, Nevada, scored 87.5 points on a Powder River Rodeo horse named Baby Sitter.

It was not the first time that Pollock had met up with the 12-year-old mare. He also rode her in 2017 at Heber City, Utah and was 80.5 points at the Wilderness Circuit Finals. That experience prepared him for the meeting in Caldwell where the mare has a history of taking cowboys to the pay window. At last year's Caldwell Night Rodeo, Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier Wade Sundell rode her to 85 points.

Pollock's success here came shortly after watching Ryder Wright, the reigning world champion saddle bronc rider score 86 points on Tubs Magic Carpet from Outlaw Buckers. Ryder's older brother Rusty, who has been to the NFR twice is currently in third at 83.5.

Spencer Wright, Rusty and Ryder's Uncle also has a gold buckle for being the world's best saddle bronc rider – his came in 2014. He also was successful here scoring 81.5 points to tie for fourth place with Canada's Jake Watson.

Rodeo competition continues here on Wednesday night beginning at 8 p.m. It is the second night honoring families and up to four children get in free with each paid adult.

The following are results from the Caldwell Night Rodeo after the first performance.

Current Leaders –

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Connor Hamillton, Calgary, Alberta, 85.5 points on Outlaw Bucker's Awkward Todd. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 84. 3, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 83.5. 4, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 83..

Steer wrestling: (second round) 1, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta, 4.0. 2, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 4.1. 3, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 4.2. 4, (tie) Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala.; Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas; Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas; and Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore.; 4.3 each. (total on two) 1, Waguespack, 8.4. 2, Cure, 8.8. 3, Knowles, 9.1. 4, Blake Mindemann, Apache, Okla., 9.3.

Team roping: (second round) 1, (tie) Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash.; and Cory Kidd, Statesville, N.C., and Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, N.C., 4.7 seconds each. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 4.8. 4, (tie) Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Tyler Worley, Yuma, Colo.; Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 4.9. (total on two) 1, Smith and Eaves, 10.7. 2, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Tyler Worley, Yuma, Colo., 11.1. 3, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 11.4. 4, Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla., and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 11.7.

Saddle bronc riding: (first round) 1, 1, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 87.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Baby Sitter. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 86. 3, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 83.5. 4, (tie) Jake Watson, Hudson's Hope, British Columbia, and Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 81.5.

Tie-down roping: (second round leaders) 1, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 7.9 seconds. 2, tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 8.0. 3, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 8.3. 4, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.8. (total on two) 1, Solomon, 17.2. 2, Brazile, 17.5. 3, Richard, 18.2. 4, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 19.1.

Barrel racing: (first round winners) 1, Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 17.29, $1,929. 2, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.30, $1,653. 3, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 17.31, $1,378. 4, (tie) Andrea busby, Brock, Texas, and Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, 17.37, $1,056. 6, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 17.41, $734. 7, (tie) Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, and Darby Fox, king Hill, Idaho, 17.45, $459. 9, Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 17.47, $276. 10, Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn., 17.50, $184. (second round leaders) 1, Amberleigh Moore, 17.23 seconds. 2, Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, 17.28. 3, Brittney Burrow, Meridian, Idaho, 17.30. 4, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 17.31. (total on two) 1, Amberleigh Moore, 34.70. 2, (tie) Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, and Pozzi Tonozzi, 34.72. 4, Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn., 34.85.

Bull Riding: (first round leaders) 1, 1, Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 82 points on D&H Cattle Company's Air Assault. 2, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 76.5. 3, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 69.