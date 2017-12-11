Never-Ever Fail Fudge | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2.3 c. evaporated milk

1 2/3 c. white sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

16 large marshmallows

1 c. semisweet chocolate chips

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 c. chopped nuts

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine evaporated milk, sugar and salt.

Bring to a boil, then remove from heat and stir in marshmallows, chocolate chips, vanilla and nuts until marshmallows are melted.

Pour into an 8 x 8-inch dish.

Let cool completely before cutting into squares.