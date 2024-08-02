New 4-H Extension assistant follows passion for 4-H, ag

Brown

The Scotts Bluff County Extension recently welcomed Audra Brown, Nebraska 4-H extension assistant, to the University of Nebraska Extension in Scotts Bluff County, officed at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

Brown is a third-generation sheep breeder, born and raised in rural northern California. Since the age of 9, she has raised and shown sheep at local and state fairs and sold registered Southdown sheep to 4-H and FFA exhibitors. She was involved in 4-H for 10 years. When Brown joined FFA, she stayed involved with 4-H as a Teen Leader with her sheep and goat projects to continue to help the younger 4-Hers with their projects.

While Brown was fascinated by necropsies and other livestock medical practices, she decided against becoming a veterinarian. “I always knew I wanted to stay connected to the agriculture industry but was unsure of what direction I wanted to go,” Brown said.

Brown followed her love of horses in college and studied Equine Science at Colorado State University. Her national and international experiences and great conversations with CSU Department of Animal Sciences professors led her to follow her passion for 4-H.

“Extension is my way of giving back to a program that shaped who I am today and the impact it had on me. After growing up in a small town and then living in a big city for college, I was ready for another change of pace. I was drawn to Scottsbluff with the similarities of my hometown, a new place that still felt like home,” she said.

Brown added 4-H is a great opportunity for young people and their communities. It promotes leadership and responsibility through projects, cultivates youth development, and sets kids up for success. “Through community engagement, not only do the youth benefit from working in the community, but also the volunteers, parents, and community leaders who contribute their time and expertise to mentor youth and support their projects.”