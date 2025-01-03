New bison technical resources published

One of the 94 head of bison consigned to the 2024 NWSS' Gold Trophy Show and Sale relaxed in the moderate January temps in the recently built permanent bison pens at the historic Denver venue. "I can still just sit there in a pasture and stare at them in awe," said John Graves, yard supervisor for the annual NWSS bison show and sale. "We get to spend time with this magnificent animal." Photo by Lincoln Rogers

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — In September 2022, a conversation started in Washington D.C., between National Bison Association staff and member delegates and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Bison producers across the country were experiencing challenges accessing USDA-NRCS programs, with some NBA members even being denied the right to apply for support. It was evident that more training was needed for NRCS field staff. The discovery process began to understand what resources were available to NRCS staff within the electronic directives system. A few states offered resources, but no comprehensive up to date resources were available.

Staff from the National Grazing Land team through NRCS took on the task of investigating deeper into what was truly needed to plan for the needs of bison — especially to embrace them as natural ecosystem engineers and a keystone species. Several rounds of face-to-face interviews, virtual chats, follow up phone calls, and emails have occurred in the last two years; along with intensive collecting of current bison focused research.

EQUIP AND CSP

A small victory happened about a year ago with the introduction of new funding scenarios for fencing that captured the needs for bison, increasing the cost share opportunities for bison ranchers participating in programs like Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program.

A 41-page document was officially released recently through the NRCS Electronic Directives, providing national guidance for bison planning. This technical note is designed to assist NRCS planners and partners collaborating with bison producers. It introduces key terminology and concepts and provides considerations for developing conservation plans and implementing conservation practices for bison. Drawing on a wealth of existing technical documents, research literature, insights from bison stakeholders, and practical experience, this technical note serves as a quick guide for NRCS field offices.

This technical note informs and raises awareness of available NRCS assistance to foster continued collaboration, knowledge exchange, and technical advancements in sustainable practices for bison producers and their industry. To provide the most current guidance and best available science, this technical note will be updated periodically.

“NRCS extends its heartfelt gratitude to the numerous contributors to this technical note, both inside and outside the agency. We especially thank our partners, Lydia Whitman of the National Bison Association and Jeff Martin of the South Dakota State University Center of Excellence for Bison Studies, for their collaboration, expertise and passion. We look forward to many more years of partnership,” said Brenda Simpson, National Grazing Land Team Leader, USDA-NRCS.

The NBA recognizes NRCS staff Simpson and Tom Hilken for their careful authorship. Thanks are also expressed to the host of NBA members and NRCS staff that all contributed their insights to the development of this document.

To access the new Bison Technical Note, go to https://tinyurl.com/bd2kc3d4 .