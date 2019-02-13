New coalition launches to support congressional passage of the USMCA

WASHINGTON – Today, a diverse group of trade associations, businesses, and advocacy groups launched the Pass USMCA Coalition, an alliance advocating for the swift passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement during the 116th Congress.

Pass USMCA is a bipartisan effort led by Democrat Gary Locke, former ambassador to China, secretary of commerce, and governor of Washington; and Republican Rick Dearborn, who has served two U.S. presidents and six U.S. senators.

The coalition is focused on supporting swift passage of the USMCA by highlighting its unique benefits to America's workers, consumers, businesses and economy.

Trade with Canada and Mexico supports 14 million U.S. jobs across many sectors. These workers ­— and the industries they support — drive billions of dollars in annual U.S. exports. In 2017, the United States exported more than $275 billion in goods to Mexico and nearly $350 billion in goods to Canada.

"The USMCA sets a modern precedent for freer and fairer trade not only in North America, but throughout the world," said Gary Locke, honorary chairman of Pass USMCA. "Ratifying the agreement quickly will improve our trading relationships with Canada and Mexico, create more jobs for American workers, and propel international trade into the 21st century."

The USMCA further strengthens North American trade relationships and empowers U.S. businesses to export even more goods to Canada and Mexico each year.

The deal promotes U.S. exports, enhances intellectual property protections for U.S. creative industries, and boosts resources for America's small businesses.

"The USMCA is a win for America," said Rick Dearborn, executive director of Pass USMCA. "It will launch the nation into a new era of economic and creative prosperity. Congress must seize this opportunity to strengthen our North American trading partnerships."