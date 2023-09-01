New Colorado area Extension specialist

Catie Green has become the newest member of Colorado State University Extension, Golden Plains Area Extension and Sedgwick County Extension. Green will serve the area as an agronomy weed science specialist alongside the rest of the Golden Plains and Sedgwick County Extension team. With a strong background in agriculture and education Green is prepared to make an impact on local agriculture as well as economic and community development.

The purpose of CSU Extension is to “empower Coloradans to address important and emerging community issues using dynamic, science-based educational resources.” Green is looking forward to providing equitable and accurate education and support to the community while carrying out the mission of Extension and Colorado State University.

Green comes to northeastern Colorado by way of Lyons, Colo., and Fort Collins, Colo. After growing up and attending high school in Lyons, Green attended Colorado State and earned her bachelor’s of science in agricultural education. This brought Green to Ovid, Colo., where she taught many different agricultural education courses and advised the FFA chapter at Revere High School for nine years. While teaching Green continued her education and graduated with her master’s of agriculture in Integrated resource management from CSU in 2020.

Green currently resides in Julesburg, Colo., with her husband and two young kids where she enjoys spending time outdoors and with family and friends. Green expresses that she is “looking forward to her new role in the community where she hopes to make a positive and lasting impact.”

Perrier, Greenwood County team win Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes

Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2023 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 19-20. The event was hosted by the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest, meat judging contest, livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl.

Individual 4-H members who participated in all three activities (livestock and meat judging and skillathon) were entered in the Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes. Lyle Perrier from Greenwood County was named the 2023 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes High Individual.

Also placing in the top 10 were: 2nd – Hayden Stubbs; Sunflower District, 3rd – Tate Crystal; Southwind District; 4th – Reegan McDaniel, Southwind District; 5th – Tanner Hommertzheim; Sedgwick County; 6th – Lillian Hulse, Central Kansas District; 7th – Tyler Gillespie, Frontier District; 8th – Caylin Luthi, Greenwood County; 9th – Carly Dreher, Southwind District; and 10th – Hannah Perrier, Greenwood County.

Greenwood County won the Livestock Sweepstakes Champion Team Award with the best combined team performance in livestock judging, livestock skillathon, livestock quiz bowl and meat judging. Teams in the top five included: Southwind District No. 1, second; Sedgwick County, third; Wildcat District No. 1, fourth; and Frontier District No. 1, fifth.

Individual and team placings are posted to the Kansas State Youth Livestock Program website at https://bit.ly/sweepstakesresults and the Judging Card website http://www.judgingcard.com .

The team champions for the livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl will represent Kansas at their respective national 4-H contest, all of which will occur later this fall. Again this year, Kansas will be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H livestock judging contest in Louisville. Based on their performance in the state livestock judging contest, a talented group of 15 young people were selected to advance to the team selection process. This will include a series of livestock evaluation workshops and opportunities provided by the K-State Livestock Judging Team. This is the third year Kansas will be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H meat judging contest during the American Royal. The top 13 kids will participate in several educational opportunities and meat evaluation workshops with the K-State Meat Judging Team throughout the fall as part of the all-star team selection process.

The Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes program is also sponsored by Lyons Ranch, Kansas Pork Association, Kansas State University College of Agriculture, Ag Tech, Judd Ranch and Farm Talk.