New Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition kicks-off efforts with program screening

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO., — A group of concerned sportsmen, farmers and ranchers, businesses and individuals from southwest Colorado have formed a new coalition to prevent relocation efforts of wolves to Colorado. The newly formed Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition will kick off efforts Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. with a program hosted on RFD-TV.

The program will provide information on the impact that introduction of wolves will have on Colorado. Using examples from other states and historic knowledge of the process, leading experts will discuss the dangers of wolf introduction and provide support for individuals looking for more information.

In the 1990's, the federal government forced the release of Canadian gray wolves into Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Since then, those states have endured various negative consequences, include: continuous sheep and cattle attacks, experienced precipitous drops in big game herd populations just to name a few. The Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition will work to educate the public and ultimately stop introduction of wolves into the state.