New deadline for NWSS Catch-a-Calf

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The 84th year of the National Western Stock Show Catch-a-Calf Program is approaching in 2021. While the National Western Stock Show is postponed for 2021, the process of acquiring participants for next year’s program continues. Just for 2021 the deadline has been extended until Jan. 15, 2021. This long-running program is an important part of the National Western Stock Show and is a great opportunity for 4-H members to learn about practical beef cattle management.

Due to the circumstances there of course will not be catches held during the rodeo, as in previous years. However, a draw of applicants will be held to select the 40 participants who will return in May to receive their project. They are then required to feed and care for their steer until the 2022 National Western Stock Show. At that time steers are evaluated on their feeding ability, phenotypic appearance and carcass merit. Participants must also submit a record book, participate in an interview, and compete in showmanship. The overall grand and reserve grand champion Catch-a-Calf steers are eligible for the Auction of Junior Livestock Champions. The National Western Stock Show Catch-a-Calf Program would not be possible without generous sponsors, so participants are also required to send monthly correspondence to their sponsors.

The program is open to 4-H members from Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska that are between 12 and 18 years of age, as of Dec. 31, 2020. There is an online application that can be found at https://nationalwestern.com/catch-a-calf-program/ that applicants must complete. There is also a form that applicants must print off and sign, along with their parent/guardian and extension agent. The form and online application are both due by Jan. 15, 2021