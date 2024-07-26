New education platform launches for Angus juniors

A new online learning platform, BEEF Academy, launched in July for members of the National Junior Angus Association. In the future, the platform will be available to other young people interested in learning more about the beef industry.

“I hope to see this program thrive within the ag industry,” said NJAA member Lyle Perrier of Eureka, Kan. “I think this program can do a phenomenal job of giving people a good overview of the beef industry. It shows the information in a way that makes sense.”

BEEF Academy was created with support from the Angus Foundation, Ingram Angus and the American Angus Association.

“The academy blends these organizations’ missions into an online learning experience built especially for young people interested in our industry,” said Jaclyn Boester, executive director of the Angus Foundation.

The launch was celebrated all week long at the National Junior Angus Show July 1-6 in Madison, Wis. Exhibitors were encouraged to “Take the Pledge” and commit to taking advantage of BEEF Academy’s online learning modules. There was also a fun display in the trade show area that attendees of NJAS used for a selfie backdrop and for a chance to win prizes. Then, a ceremonial ribbon cutting was held on July 6 with representatives from supporting organizations.

“It was a really rewarding experience growing up in the junior Angus association,” said Jason Upchurch, a managing partner at Ingram Angus who took part in the ribbon cutting. “It was just an honor to be able to stand there and give back to the program that built the Angus relationships I have today.”

Upchurch said their decision to support the project was truly a team effort.

“Orrin [Ingram], David [Cagle] and I all work as a team at everything we do,” he said. “Orrin is very giving person, who loves youth and loves hardworking kids that put forth effort to make something out of themselves. With that combination along with Dave and I’s background, being part of the Angus juniors as we grew up, we felt like it was important to combine forces. We put our minds and resources together to have the ability to do something like this that gives junior members another tool to be able to gain knowledge about our industry.”

HOW IT WORKS

In the first set of modules, junior members learn about the five beef industry segments, and how they both compete and work together as part of our dynamic beef industry. Later this year, new topics will be added, including beef breeds and genetics and beef science.

Perrier, who helped pilot the program in the spring of 2024, said the content easily builds connections with learners.

“There’s a lot of visual parts within the program that do a good job of catching your eye and giving you something that sticks with you,” he said. “It’s not just a bunch of quizzes or lecturing. It’s actually graphic models, facts and stuff that shows regions it affects, which I think even amplifies the ties it builds with the people using it.”

Beef industry professionals help ensure the platform’s information is relevant and uniquely tailored to be a go-to resource. Experts including meat scientists, geneticists, and animal science professors continue to aid in the development of additional courses.

“It’s a great way to learn and do more and become more involved in the Angus breed or cattle business,” said NJAA member Cooper Murnin of Pompeys Pillar, Mont. “I enjoyed the imagery of it. It all tied in really well.”

The online learning experience caters to youth ages 8-21 and breaks content into 10-minute modules within three age categories.

Briella Humpert of Windthorst, Texas, participated in the pilot test in the youngest age category. She said she thinks it is important for her and her peers to know about the beef industry for themselves, and the interactive knowledge checks were her favorite.

“I like how you had to match what you heard,” Humpert said.

All National Junior Angus Association members can now access BEEF Academy free-of-charge using their AAA login information at beefacademy.com.

“The BEEF Academy platform is really fulfilling a need for high-quality beef industry education targeting juniors,” said Caitlyn Brandt, director of events and junior activities. “It is complimentary to the events and in-person education we offer through the National Junior Angus Association and adds value to all of our members”

To learn more about BEEF Academy, visit https://qrco.de/about-beefacademy .