New focus for September Nebraska Soil Health School

Riley Hackbart, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service soil scientist, discusses the outcome of the live rainfall simulator at a previous Nebraska Soil Health School event. Hackbart will have the rainfall simulator and soil health demonstrations at the Sept. 4 Nebraska Soil Health School at Fort Robinson State Park. Photo by Nicole Heldt

The Nebraska Soil Health School will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Fort Robinson State Park, located at Soldier Creek Road and U.S. Highway 20. Hosted by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the schools are designed to build upon soil-related knowledge and practices for growers, crop consultants, ag professionals and others.

The program will focus on integrated crop and livestock system goals and objectives that might affect soil health management with the following presentations:

How to radically transform High Plains agriculture into a system that makes money and restores ecological function: Dale Strickler.

Soil health measurements and carbon market: Bijesh Maharjan UNL associate professor, with Jessica Groskopf, UNL extension educator economics.

Cattle grazing and soil health on rangeland: Mitchell Stephenson, UNL associate professor.

NRCS soil health demonstrations and live rainfall simulator: Nathan Mueller, USDA NRCS state soil health specialist, and Riley Hackbart, USDA NRCS soil scientist.

The keynote presentation will be delivered by Dale Strickler, an experienced Kansas rancher and an internationally recognized agroecologist, author, speaker and consultant. Strickler has developed highly effective crop and grazing systems for numerous farms and ranches in a range of challenging climates and soil types. He will explore the development of an alternative system addressing input costs, drought resilience, ecological sustainability and profitability.

“Grain farming in the High Plains is becoming less and less profitable over time,” Strickler said. “Record high prices for fuel, machinery, fertilizer, and multiple applications of chemical cocktails to control herbicide-resistant weeds has made dryland grain farming in the High Plains a financially marginal enterprise.”

INTERACTIVE SESSIONS

Event attendees will have the opportunity for interactive discussion with the presenters and Nathan Mueller, USDA NRCS state soil health specialist as well as to network with fellow participants.

“The UNL institution has a great wealth of knowledge when it comes to soil conservation and soil health, and our stakeholders can take advantage of it through events like this,” Maharjan said. “I am very grateful to all the UNL faculty and invited speakers who make these events happen.”

There is no fee to attend the event, and a complimentary lunch and refreshments will be provided. To help with the meal count, pre-register in advance. Certified crop adviser Continuing Education Units will be offered to attendees.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a welcome from the event organizer, Bijesh Maharjan. The event’s full agenda and pre-registration can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2crrxcna .

For more information or questions, email Nicole Heldt or call (308) 632-1230.