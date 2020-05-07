New funding for small and mid-sized Colorado farmers and related organizations hit by COVID-19

A new, rapid-response fund will provide up to $25,000 to agricultural and food-based businesses and organizations to adjust to COVID-specific needs. Food and ag focused organizations in Colorado have partnered to create a new Colorado Farm & Food Systems Response Team and associated fund, to support farmers and ranchers in the midst of this crisis.

The goal of the fund is to help Colorado producers keep their businesses alive and ensure their products continue to feed the state. Growers can apply for money to address new and unexpected needs, from farm labor and technology services to packaging and personal protective equipment.

The first round of funding for the Colorado Farm & Food System Respond & Rebuild Fund has closed, but applications will be accepted for future rounds of funding. Apply, learn more, or donate today at https://cofoodsystems.org/covid-19-response-fund/.