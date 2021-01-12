New guide sheds light on organic crop insurance options

LYONS, Neb. — Crop insurance is an important risk management tool for many farmers, and organic operations come with their own unique set of risks to consider. While crop insurance options for organic have expanded considerably in the past decade, a sizable percentage of organic crops still go uninsured, and beneficial options underused.

“Conversations from the Field: Crop Insurance for Organic Operations,” a new educational guide released by the Center for Rural Affairs, sheds light on the crop insurance process and options available for organic production.

“Today, more than 80 certified organic crops can be insured, and there are a number of unique options and considerations for organic policies,” said Kate Hansen, a Center policy assistant who worked with crop insurance agents and farmers to develop the resource guide. “We believe this resource will provide the information farmers need as they consider their insurance options for the coming crop year.”

The guide features interviews with seven crop insurance agents who have experience with organic operations, and seven organic farmers from across the Midwest.

Topics covered include insuring the higher value of organic crops using contract prices, the claims process, prevented planting, the crop insurance timeline over a given year, and advice for finding an agent.

“This guide would be a valuable read for many,” Hansen said. “From beginning organic farmers, to experienced organic producers looking to purchase crop insurance, to agents trying to better understand the perspective of their organic customers.”

“Conversations from the Field” is available at cfra.org/publications.

If you have any questions about the guide, or would like to chat about organic crop insurance, please reach out to kateh@cfra.org or give us a call at (515) 215-1294.