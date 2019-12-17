New hemp group to be led by Wilcox

Wilcox



The organization of a new farmer-led hemp group, the U.S. Hemp Growers Association was announced Monday at the Hemp College, an industry event in Indianapolis, Ind.

Founding partners that came together to create USHGA include U.S. Hemp Farming Alliance, First Crop, Hoban Law Firm/International Hemp Solutions, HiLo Seed, GenCanna and Farm Journal. At launch, more than 300 farmer members of U.S. Hemp Farming Alliance will fold into USHGA, the group said in a news release.

Caren Wilcox will serve as the inaugural USHGA executive director. Wilcox served in the Agriculture Department in both the Clinton and Obama administrations and is a former executive with the Hershey Co. and the Organic Trade Association.

“Founded by a diverse group of leaders, the organization will provide world-class educational and market development resources, research, and networking opportunities and will unify the voice of farmers to actively engage in critically important advocacy efforts,” the group said.

USHGA will meet in late February 2020 in San Antonio to secure founding partners and to install an initial board of directors. A majority of the board leaders will be active hemp farmers.

“The forward-thinking industry leaders who have partnered on this endeavor see the potential for hemp as an agricultural commodity and understand this industry can contribute to the environment and sustainable products that benefit, at the grassroots level, farmers and consumers,” Wilcox said in the news release.