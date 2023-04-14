New leader at Nebraska Cattlemen packs 20-plus years of legislative advocacy for farmers, ranchers

Fields

With a robust beef cattle background under her belt from both Colorado and Nebraska, Laura Field has taken the reins of the Nebraska Cattlemen association as the new executive vice president, effective March 1. Field is overseeing and representing the needs of Nebraska Cattlemen’s 3,500-member cow/calf producers, backgrounders, seedstock producers and feedlot operations.

After working in Colorado for 10 years as a lobbyist for both the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Colorado Wool Growers Association, Field moved to Nebraska where she has worked as the legislative coordinator for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for the past 11 years, before taking on her current position.

“I’m thrilled to be here and I feel so honored to have been selected for the job. I grew up in the cattle business, and have always loved the beef and cattle industry,” Field said. Her biggest priority is meeting members and potential new members face-to-face to share the value that Nebraska Cattlemen provides to them and to find out what producers need. With her extensive beef industry experience helping negotiate important legislation for cattle producers, Field is all in, packing a stout resume of accomplishments and results.

“Sometimes there’s legislation that’s helpful regarding vehicle weights and hauling cattle or materials around an operation, or cleaning out a feedlot and hauling manure and not getting a ticket for an overweight vehicle, or a local county zoning issue such as if you’re expanding your operation and you need to meet a code. Also, there are benefits for certain ag materials whether its feed or fencing supplies, which are helpful to keep ranchers productive and not overly burdened on their operations,” Field said. With a breadth of issues to cover, people may not realize there are many things that make agricultural businesses work and those issues are always important to pay attention to when representing issues before the legislature, Field said. She is based in Lincoln and lives on an acreage north of the capital city. Field has a bachelor of science degree in animal science and agricultural education from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree in agriculture from Colorado State University.

New Nebraska Cattlemen’s executive vice president Laura Field speaks to a group of students at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Neb., in early April 2023. Courtesy photo

“I am very happy to have Laura back at Nebraska Cattlemen. With her at the helm, we will continue the long trend of strong leadership with our executive vice president. She knows her stuff and will positively carry the association forward,” said Melody Benjamin, rancher and vice president of policy engagement at Nebraska Cattlemen.

AG POLICY AND GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS BACKGROUND

All total, Field has worked in agricultural policy and government affairs for almost 20 years. Previously during her graduate program at Colorado State University, Field completed an internship with Colorado Cattlemen, and then worked as a lobbyist for a government affairs firm in Denver for 10 years. Those partners have since retired.

“I’m lucky I got to work with Colorado Cattlemen, Colorado Wool Growers, natural gas clients, building and contracting, also in water and natural resources with a lobbying firm that interfaced before the Colorado legislature. Colorado was becoming more of an urban legislature; rural populations are less and less represented, so I believe what we did to represent those ag groups was incredibly important,” Field said. Since farmers and ranchers don’t always have time to come down to the legislature, she worked on legislation meaningful to their businesses, such as getting laws passed that helped them.

New Nebraska Cattlemen’s executive vice president Laura Field visits the Darr Feedlot in Cozad, Neb., and members of Nebraska Cattlemen last week (early April.) Photo by Laura Field

Similarly, the Nebraska Cattlemen association has an extensive rural influence, as well as in Omaha and Lincoln, so it’s important to help people advocate for their livelihood in farming and ranching, Field said.

A sixth-generation rancher of a 100-year old family seedstock cattle operation, Field grew up in Texas and showed cattle in FFA starting at 12 years old. That longtime family ranch is near the Texas Gulf Coast outside of Hungerford, Texas, where Field’s dad and brother raise Brahman cattle and run the day-to-day ranch operations.

Field and her husband Tom live just north of Lincoln. Tom is the director of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Three of Field’s stepsons are married and work in Colorado. One is finishing a doctoral program and will move to Wyoming. Field and her husband also have two 10-year-old children who live with them. Their kids are involved in 4-H projects. Her husband’s family has a commercial cow/calf herd outside of Gunnison, Colo.

When she can make time for herself, Field likes to read, enjoys any kind of sporting events, college and professional sports, and appreciates that her mom taught her to cross-stitch. Field also likes to be outside at her home out in the country, or helping others solidify their life dreams out on their farm and ranch.

BUSINESS SUCCESS

With plenty of experience advocating for Nebraskans in a state where agriculture is the No. 1 industry, it’s important to help businesses be profitable and successful for the next generation and help keep barriers out of the path of cattle businesses.

“I was in North Platte last night; talking to members. As I’m settling into this job, my door is open, and even if it’s a difficult issue or someone has comments, I’m always open to hearing that. As the new kid, I want people to know that Nebraska Cattlemen works on state legislative issues and works with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. We advocate, we have a market reporting service and as a member you can get real time marketing data in the cattle markets,” Field said. She has already begun visiting different areas of the state to talk about issues; such as animal health and labeling, and working closely with industry partners in the state.

As Field put it, “This is a really grassroots membership and policy organization that advocates for cattle producers in Nebraska; livestock and crop-side to make good things happen in the state. What’s good for agriculture is good for the cattle business and what’s good for the cattle industry is good for agriculture.”

For more information, go to https://nebraskacattlemen.org/ .