New leadership elected to the American Angus Association board

The 140th Annual Convention of Delegates for the American Angus Association assembled Nov. 6 in Orlando, Fla. Five members were re-elected to the board of directors for a second term. They are Mark Ahearn, Wills Point, Texas; Smitty Lamb, Tifton, Ga.; Charles Mogck, Olivet, S.D.; Darrell Stevenson, White Sulphur Springs, Mont.; and Jerry Theis, Leavenworth, Kan. The officers of the board were also elected.

Elected officers are Barry Pollard, Enid, Okla., president and chairman of the board and Jonathan Perry, Fayetteville, Tenn., vice president and vice chairman of the board. Jim Brinkley, Milan, Mo., will serve as the treasurer for the 2023 to 2024 term.

“I look forward to working with the board and the membership in general, and the staff as well,” said newly elected Pollard. “We have such talented people all across that at every level, and we want to hear their ideas. We want to hear how the things we’ve done for them genetically or EPDs are benefiting their herd and what questions they have.”

Directors can serve up to two three-year terms on the board and, if elected, they serve an additional one-year term in office as president/chairman and/or vice president/vice chairman.

To learn more about the American Angus Association board of directors or how the delegate process works, visit http://www.angus.org/assoc/board .

Top Sire honored at the 2023 Angus convention

Over the last 150 years, the popularity of Angus cattle has grown, making over 70% of America’s cowherd influenced by Angus genetics. Influential sires have made their mark and during the 2023 American Angus Association Awards Dinner and Reception on Nov. 5 in Orlando, Fla., the association recognized the sire registering the most progeny.

Deer Valley Growth Fund owned by Deer Valley Farm, Fayetteville, Tenn., sired 5,006 calves registered into the Angus herd book, the most in fiscal year 2023.

Jonathan Perry, general manager of Deer Valley Farm, was honored to accept the award. “We have loved seeing the success Angus breeders have had with Growth Fund.”

Recognizing these sires highlights the breeders dedicated to providing top-quality Angus bulls.

“Our members enjoy wide diversity in genetics to achieve whatever their breeding goals are,” said Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the association. “We’re thankful for these cattlemen committed to breed improvement.”

The top 10 sires are recorded from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30:

2. G A R Home Town, Gardiner Angus Ranch, Inc., Ashland, Kan., 4,137 calves

3. Sitz Resilient 10208, Bar J V Angus Ranch, Fairview, Mont.; Dan Ingalls, Casper, Wyo.; and Lunds B Bar Angus, Wibaux, Mont., 3,234 calves

4. DB Iconic G95, Douglas Booth Family, Torrington, Wyo., and Genex Cooperative, Shawano, Wis., 2,970 calves

5. Tehama Tahoe B767, Midwest Genetics, Long Island, Kan.; Tehama Angus Ranch, Gerber, Calif.; and VanDerVeen Farms, Phillipsburg, Kan., 2,963 calves

6. Sitz Stellar 726D, ABS Global, Inc., De Forest, Wis., and Sitz Angus Farm, Dillon, Mont., 2,838 calves

7. Poss Rawhide, Danny Poss, Scotia, Neb., and Sexing Technologies, Navasota, Texas, 2,315 calves

8. Tehama Patriarch F028, ABS Global, Inc., De Forest, Wis., and Tehama Angus Ranch, Gerber, Calif., 2,192 calves

9. S A V Rainfall 6846, Kurt Schaff, Kansas City, Mo.; Schaffs Angus Valley, Saint Anthony, N.D.; and Square B Ranch & Cattle, Wasilla, Alaska, 2,183 calves

10. Myers Fair-N-Square M39, Myers Angus Farm, Harrodsburg, Ky.; and Sexing Technologies, Navasota, Texas, 2,091 calves.