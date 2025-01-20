New markets and new directions for dry beans at NDBGA annual meeting

The annual NDBGA Bean Day will be Feb. 4. Photo by Chabella Guzman

The 2025 Nebraska Dry Bean Day will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4. It will feature the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association’s annual meeting and updates on bean-related research in Nebraska.

Registration and an opportunity to visit vendor booths begin at noon. The program begins at 1 p.m. with welcomes from Trevor Schneider, NDBGA president, and Chris Kelley, Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. The NDBGA annual meeting and voting will be held at 1:10 p.m. Danny Raulerson, U.S. Dry Bean Council executive director, will have a presentation on the “New direction the USDBC is taking for representing the U.S. dry bean industry.”

The meeting on Feb. 4 will be held at the Gering Civic Center in Gering. To register or for more information, email nebeangrower@allophone.com .

AGENDA

Noon to 1 p.m. – Registration and vendor booth visits. Receive a raffle ticket for each can of beans or other food item donated that will be given to local food pantries. This year food donations will benefit the Mitchell-Morrill-Lyman Food Pantry

1 p.m. – Welcome: Trevor Schneider, Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association President and Chris Kelley, Nebraska Dry Bean Commission

1:10 p.m. – Annual Meeting and Voting and Scholarship Announcements

1:20 p.m. – Courtney Schuler, U.S. Dry Bean Council executive president

1:25 p.m. – Danny Raulerson, U.S. Dry Bean Council executive director, “New direction the USDBC is taking for representing the U.S. dry bean industry”

2:05 p.m. – Henry Thompson, PhD, Colorado State University, leader in bean and cancer research, “Update on developing new markets for dry bean”

2:50 p.m. – Break and Vendor Visits

3:20 p.m. – Raffle drawing (A set of Commodity Classic Tickets with a gas card must be present to win)

3:25 p.m. – John Westra, UNL PREC director, and University Research Presentations/Discussion

4:55 p.m. – Final Raffle Drawing (A set of Commodity Classic Tickets with motel accommodations, must be present to win) plus (2025 RMBDA Registration Tickets to Annual Meeting)

5 p.m. – Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, vendor visits, social hour