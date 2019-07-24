New members sought for Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council

Broomfield, Colo. – Governor Jared Polis is seeking new applications for membership on the Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council. The Council works to advance recommendations that strengthen healthy food access for all Coloradans through Colorado agriculture and local food systems and economies.

“In addition to the nutritional and economic advancements the Council will help drive, it’s exciting for all Coloradans to connect to local sources for healthy and delicious food and understand the importance of agriculture in our state,” said Governor Polis.

The Council’s duties are to:

Grow local, regional, and statewide food economies within which producers have access to new markets and low-income populations have access to fresh, affordable, and healthy foods.

Support the implementation of the recommendations in the Colorado blueprint of food and agriculture project, ensure that the blueprint, or its successor project, is updated as needed, and ensure alignment with other state or local food plans if relevant.

Conduct research regarding national best practices regarding food and nutrition assistance, direct and intermediated market development, institutional procurement, and farm-to-school programs as well as other priorities determined by the council.

Collaborate with, serve as a resource to, and receive input from local and regional food policy councils in the state.

Explore methods of collecting and assessing statewide data relating to council activities and report the relevant information and data regarding council activities as required by current law.

The 16 members of the council are required to meet specific individual requirements, outlined in section 1 of House Bill 19-1202.

Volunteers interested in serving on the council may apply at https://www.colorado.gov/governor/boards-commissions-application. Applications must be received by Aug. 1, 2019, and the new council must be seated by Aug. 31, 2019. For more information about the Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council, please visit the council’s website at https://cofoodsystemscouncil.org/.