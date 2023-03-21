New MOU signed on right to repair; Colorado considers bill
|The American Farm Bureau Federation and CNH Industrial brands, Case IH and New Holland, have signed a memorandum of understanding on farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment.
The MOU follows a similar agreement entered into with John Deere earlier this year, Farm Bureau said in a news release.
A Farm Bureau official said the new agreement included a provision not to lobby in favor of right-to-repair bills being considered at the federal and state levels. Between the two agreements, Farm Bureau believes they cover more than 50% of the machinery owned by farmers and ranchers, the official said.
The agreement was announced on March 9 as the Colorado legislature was considering a right-to-repair bill. The Colorado Senate passed a bill last week, Colorado Politics reported, that will be sent back to the state House to approve changes, then to Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, for final consideration.
|“Our members urged us to find a private sector-solution that gives them access to repair their own equipment and I’m pleased months of discussions have again paid off,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall.
“Farmers and ranchers are more dependent on technology than ever before, so it’s critical they have access to the tools to keep things running on the farm so the food supply chain keeps running, too.”
|“We understand the work our customers do is time-sensitive and critical for a safe and abundant food and fiber supply,” said Sally Johnson, vice president of New Holland Agriculture North America.
“This agreement is the next step in delivering on New Holland’s promise to better serve our customers, and in a way that helps them safely and effectively manage and maintain their equipment uptime.”
|“This agreement underscores CNH Industrial’s commitment to empowering our customers by providing them with resources and tools that allow them to safely self-repair their equipment in a timely matter,” said Kurt Coffey, vice president, Case IH North America.
“We know that agricultural equipment is one of the most significant investments for the American farmer. As a farmer, Farm Bureau member myself and brand leader, this MOU is a positive step forward in continuing to put the customer at the center of everything Case IH does.”
Farm Bureau said, “The MOU sets a framework for farmers and independent repair facilities in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico to access CNH Industrial brand manuals, tools, product guides and information to self-diagnose and self-repair machines, as well as support from CNH Industrial brands to directly purchase diagnostic tools and order products and parts.
”Farm Bureau added, “The MOU respects intellectual property rights and recognizes the need to ensure safety controls and emission systems are not altered. CNH Industrial and AFBF will meet semiannually to review the agreement and address ongoing concerns.”