New MOU signed on right to repair; Colorado considers bill

The American Farm Bureau Federation and CNH Industrial brands, Case IH and New Holland, have signed a memorandum of understanding on farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment.

The MOU follows a similar agreement entered into with John Deere earlier this year, Farm Bureau said in a news release.

A Farm Bureau official said the new agreement included a provision not to lobby in favor of right-to-repair bills being considered at the federal and state levels. Between the two agreements, Farm Bureau believes they cover more than 50% of the machinery owned by farmers and ranchers, the official said.

The agreement was announced on March 9 as the Colorado legislature was considering a right-to-repair bill. The Colorado Senate passed a bill last week, Colorado Politics reported, that will be sent back to the state House to approve changes, then to Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, for final consideration.