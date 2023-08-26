New NALJA board elected at the 2023 National Junior Limousin Show & Congress

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, applicants interviewed for open positions on the North American Limousin Junior Association board. They spoke about their desire to be on the board, their biggest influences in life, and their future goals.

The new officers and board members for the 2023-2024 year were named during the awards ceremony held on July 12, 2023, in Rapid City, S.D.

Elected to lead NALJA as president is Landry Kleman from Nazareth, Texas. Landry is the son of Brad and Ashley Kleman. “I am honored to have been elected to serve as the 2023-2024 NALJA president. I look forward to the next year working with the board to help serve our juniors and make the association the best it can be,” Kleman said. Landry will be pursuing a degree in agriculture management and production and livestock management and production, precision agriculture at Southeast Community College this fall. He hopes to manage a feed yard or ranch in the future.

Nikki Keeton, Wolfforth, Texas, will be serving as NALJA vice president. Keeton is the daughter of Lyle and Shana Keeton. Keeton is a senior at Texas Tech University and will be obtaining her degree in animal science. Upon being elected as vice president, Nikki said, “this past year serving NALJA members as a director has been an incredibly humbling and exciting experience. I am thrilled to continue promoting this great association and the Limousin breed as vice president.”



Serving as the 2023-2024 secretary is Eliza Truel, daughter of Hal and Bridget Vogt, Skiatook, Okla. Truel said, “This past year on the board has taught me so much and given me so many opportunities. I am excited to have another year to continue to learn and grow from these people and opportunities.” Truel will continue at Oklahoma State University in the fall. She is studying animal science biotechnology.

“Serving on the NALJA board has brought me many opportunities I never thought would be possible. I have gained so many friendships along the way and I’m excited to serve along with like-minded people to promote the Limousin breed,” said Ryleigh Morris, Ash Grove, Mo., upon being elected to serve as treasurer for the 2023-2024 year. Morris is the daughter of Dustin Morris. Morris will be an agriculture business major at Fort Scott Community College and be participating on the livestock judging team.

Serving her third year on the NALJA board of directors is Mikayla Askey, daughter of Robert and Angela Askey, from Queen Creek, Ariz. Mikayla said, “I am blessed to be serving as a director for my third year on the NALJA board and have been selected for a second term. I look forward to further developing network opportunities with breeders and industry professionals that benefit the youth. My goal is to continue to promote the Limousin breed throughout Arizona as well as the U.S. While serving on the board, I have been able to meet some amazing people that I can now call close friends and family.” Mikayla will continue at the University of Arizona in the fall as an agriculture technology management and education major.



From Boscobel, Wis., Lily Mitchell, daughter of Bart and Amy Mitchell, will be serving her second year on the NALJA board of directors. Mitchell will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville majoring in agriculture business and minoring in animal science. “I love being on the board because I am able to meet so many new people and be a part of a great breed,” Mitchell said.

The new junior member that was elected to her first term on the board of directors was Jacey Smith, daughter of Kevin and Jacque Smith, Decatur, Ark. While attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Smith will be studying animal science and large animal reproduction and will be participating on the livestock judging team. Jacey said, “I am so excited to begin my journey on the junior board and look forward to getting to know all the wonderful juniors within this breed.”

Shelby Hubbard, Riley Smith, Wiley Fanta, and Samantha Moore all completed their service on the NALJA board. While serving, they strived to always put the juniors first and looked for ways to improve the association. Thank you for your service, your dedication, and the humor you added to NALJA trips during your time as a board member. We wish you all nothing but the best on your future endeavors, you will all be missed.

“Taylor and I, along with the junior board, are so excited about serving the Limousin juniors this year. We are looking forward to setting and achieving new goals. If you ever have any questions about NALJA, don’t hesitate to reach out to a board member, Taylor, or myself,” said Mallory Blunier, NALF director of Media & Activities.



“We look forward to continuing to work with the juniors within the association a making NALJA the best it can be,” said Taylor Dorsey, NALF Media & Activities assistant.

For more information about North American Limousin Junior Association, the North American Limousin Foundation, or to locate a Limousin or Lim-Flex breeder near you, visit http://www.NALF.org or call (303) 220-1693.