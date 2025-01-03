New officers and committees set to lead the Nebraska Soybean Board

NSB FY25 executive committee: From left to right, Mike Tomes, secretary, Mark Caspers, chairman, Greg Anderson, vice chairman, and Blake Johnson, treasurer. Photo courtesy Nebraska Soybean Board

NSB-RFP-121624

LINCOLN, Neb.— The Nebraska Soybean Board convened its inaugural board meeting for fiscal year 2025 on Nov. 25–26, 2024, in Lincoln. During this meeting, restructuring of both the board and committees transpired alongside routine board business.

The newly elected officers, chosen to lead the board for a one-year term, are as follows:

Chairman: Mark Caspers – District 5

Vice Chairman: Greg Anderson – At Large

Secretary: Mike Tomes – District 6

Treasurer: Blake Johnson – District 8

In addition to the executive committee, NSB has selected the chairs and members of its four committees:

Farmer Support Committee: Chair: Anne Meis Other Members: Doug Saathoff, Jay Hanson, Mike Tomes

Production & Crop Research Committee: Chair: Doug Saathoff Other Members: Greg Anderson, Jay Hanson, Eugene Goering, Mike Tomes

Community Engagement Committee: Chair: Jason Penke Other Members: Anne Meis, Mark Caspers, Blake Johnson

Demand & Utilization Committee: Chair: Eugene Goering Other Members: Blake Johnson, Mark Caspers, Jason Penke, Greg Anderson



“These leaders are committed to working hard for Nebraska’s soybean farmers,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “As we move into 2025 and beyond, the board will focus on creating value through wise investments and showing farmers the impact and benefits of their checkoff dollars.”

NSB looks forward to a productive and prosperous year ahead under the guidance of its newly elected leadership team and ongoing strategic plan.