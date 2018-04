New Orleans Pralines | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 c. sugar

1/2 c. white corn syrup

1/2 c. water

2 c. pecans

4 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. vanilla

Combine first four ingredients and stir to dissolve sugar.

Microwave on high for 5-6 minutes.

Add butter and vanilla and whip by hand until mixture changes color and becomes creamy.

Drop by tablespoonfuls onto buttered foil.

Allow to cool, then wrap each individually in plastic to keep fresh.