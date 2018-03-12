 New Potatoes with Garlic | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

12 small new potatoes
1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 large clove garlic, minced
1/4 tsp. salt
Pinch black pepper

Peel a half-inch strip of skin around the center of each potato.
Place potatoes in a steamer set over simmering water.
Cover and steam until tender, 15 to 20 minutes; drain and reserve.
Heat the oil and garlic in a nonstick skillet large enough to hold the potatoes in one layer.
Cook over medium heat until garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Add potaotes and roll them in the oil mixture.
Season with salt and pepper.