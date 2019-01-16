New report recommends drastic limits in consumption of meat and dairy products

On Jan. 16, a new report commissioned by Oslo-based environmental activist group, the EAT Forum, will claim that drastic limits on meat and dairy consumption will improve the world's health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. While the report may make for sensational headlines, it ignores evidence about meat and dairy foods' positive role in healthy, sustainable diets.

At the Animal Agriculture Alliance, we believe that caring for our families, our health, and our homes unites people around the world. U.S. farmers and ranchers understand this better than most and are producing more nutrient-dense meat and dairy more efficiently than ever before. As we all look to choose food that is good for us and good for the planet, the Alliance believes everyone should have the facts.

Meat and dairy provide unmatched nutrition for healthy bodies, brains and bones.

U.S. farmers and ranchers continue to make huge strides in conserving natural resources and protecting the environment. Production efficiencies are already proven to reduce the carbon footprint of animal agriculture.

One-third of all food produced for human consumption is wasted — reducing food waste should be a top priority. Meat and dairy are less likely to be wasted than produce, livestock animals are natural recyclers, and livestock raised for meat also help make many other products.