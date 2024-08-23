New research claims UK farmers unconvinced by climate change mitigation measures

New research carried out in the UK claims farmers are not keen on adopting measures to mitigate greenhouse gases as they are not convinced they will work or are needed. Courtesy photo

Climate

New research carried out in the UK claims farmers are not keen on adopting measures to mitigate greenhouse gases as they are not convinced they will work or are needed.

Researchers at the Rothamsted institute interviewed 201 farmers and concluded that there needs to be urgent policy re-thinks if UK livestock farmers are to be convinced of the benefits.

A number of various barriers to the adoption of any such measures were identified, including inflexible land contracts, cost, poor awareness of mitigation measures, non-availability of markets for bioenergy crops and skepticism about the future impacts.

The results consistently showed that age, labor availability and farm sector influence the likely adoption of mitigation measures. In particular, livestock grazing farmers showed a significant unwillingness to adopt these best practices.

Research lead, Asma Jebari, said, “Rapid uptake of greenhouse gas mitigation measures is central to reducing agricultural and land use emissions and meeting the UK Net Zero policy.

“The socioeconomic challenges and barriers to uptake are poorly understood, suggesting that existing policies and structures are unlikely to deliver effective outcomes.”

WHAT ABOUT PROFITS?

Some agricultural land managers in the survey thought that those proposing GHG mitigation measures and emission reduction targets seemed to have not considered how they might impact profitability. In the case of reducing stocking density, many were of the opinion that, although reducing this in grassland would likely also reduce emissions, such action might negatively affect their farm’s efficiency and profitability and result in poor performance of grassland as a result of under-grazing.

One farmer responded, “If I lose one animal, I reduce my income. Another one said, “Reducing organic stocking rates would have no effect on decreasing carbon. In fact, it would reduce carbon sequestration in my soil.”

The study also highlighted problems of limited farm resources. Shortage of agricultural labor, for instance, is an ongoing challenge in the UK and this may affect farmers’ ability to implement more innovative practices.

Jebari added, “Our research showed a clear need for more flexible land contracts, as this is central to the uptake of certain structural measures such as agroforestry and bioenergy crops.

“This also extends to more cost-intensive approaches, such as the use of anaerobic digesters and long-term soil and organic amendments, which require long-term land contracts and flexibility in land use.”

This research further underscored a general poor awareness and knowledge of GHG mitigation measures, including their impact on business-as-usual farming operations.

However, responses were mixed. Some agricultural land managers were fully aware of the issues and were already transitioning land use to reduce GHGs, while other respondents stated very limited awareness.

“There is a need to promote farm-level awareness and on-farm demonstrations of the various mitigation measures on offer to improve adoption among farmers,” Jebari said. “In addition, cost of uptake is a critical barrier, and there is much uncertainty about the likely outcomes of new technologies and interventions.

“Policy innovation could help in varying ways; such as offsets to support on-farm experimentation. In addition, landscape models to facilitate more cooperation and co-adoption between farms would be very helpful.”