New television series PBR Ride to Glory debuts on RIDE TV

FORT WORTH, Texas and PUEBLO, Colo. – RIDE TV, cable and satellite television network, is proud to present the brand new series PBR Ride to Glory, featuring the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and other exciting bull riding events. The series follows the long road to glory as cowboys travel the country facing off against America's fiercest bulls.

"We're thrilled that our premier expansion tour now has a great new television home which will bring more exposure to some of the best bull riding in the world," said Sean Gleason, CEO, PBR. "This is proof of the success of a fast-growing tour that is increasingly important to the PBR World Championship."

RIDE TV will air 40 episodes of PBR Ride to Glory in primetime weekly for both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The show will highlight the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and other PBR bull riding events.

"RIDE TV is very proud to finally be able to officially announce this new series," said Craig Morris, president, RIDE TV. "We are happy to be working with PBR to bring the fans what they want by featuring talented young stars and wild bulls. This new series will take fans past the bucking chutes and into the day-to-day lives and struggles of the cowboys that make this the toughest sport on dirt."

The series will be hosted by Anthony Lucia, Colby Yates and Janie Johnson. Lucia's performance record on the rodeo scene as a trick roper and a commentator brings a fun energy to the telecast booth, where he is joined by Yates, a five-time PBR World Finals qualifier who provides deep knowledge and understanding of the sport. Johnson joins from the chutes as a sideline reporter who grew up in rodeo and is still a WPRA Professional Card holder.

PBR Ride to Glory will premiere on RIDE TV on March 12, 2019. You can watch RIDE TV on Dish Network, channel 248 and on many cable systems across the United States and Canada. To see where else you can watch RIDE TV, please visit http://www.RIDETV.com/Watch.