New trial date for Charles and Heather Maude

The cut and baled land and the untouched land in this photo represent where survey markers indicate property boundaries exist between Maude private property and USFS property. Charles Maude and Heather Maude were indicted separately for theft of federal property, and each must retain their own attorney — doubling their legal costs. Courtesy photo

The Western South Dakota couple indicted for theft of federal property will not go to trial in April. A new court date of July 22, 2025, has been established for Charles and Heather Maude of Caputa, in federal district court in Rapid City, S.D.

Across the country, people are calling out for President Trump to drop the charges and serve justice to the Maudes, which would include compensation for court fees, time and labor spent dealing with the indictment brought about by the U.S. Forest Service.

In a recent UNWON story, Tom and Randi Hamilton, Niobrara County, , pled with President Trump and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to give attention to this matter.

Hamiltons are Heather Maude’s parents. They continue to ranch on the same operation where Heather grew up, north of Lusk, Wyo.

“Randi has reached out to both the Biden and Trump administrations, so far with no success. She was told former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack never received her letters. In the last few weeks, in desperation, she has called the White House, the DOJ [Department of Justice] and the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation]. She hasn’t heard back,” said the UNWON story.

R-CALF USA Property Rights Chairman Shad Sullivan from Colorado, appeared on a One American News Network news program where he and reporter Dan Ball called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to get involved in this issue.

“The U.S. Forest Service is under the direction of Brooke Rollins. We have to get this issue to her. Now is the time for her to shine if she’s going to promote freedom and liberty and the America first policy. We need her to drop these charges altogether right now get this to President Trump right now,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan explained how the fenceline in dispute has been in place for around 75 years and that the alleged hunter who reported the “no trespassing sign” has never been named.

“In 87 days they went from being freedom loving Americans, to being indicted separately,” he said.

This indictment against the Maudes is hurting someone other than the Maudes, said Sullivan. “It is hurting the American people, its driving up food prices, it’s taking freedom away — the very foundation of liberty is private property rights,” he said.

“Brooke, we’re calling you out, let’s see some action,” Ball said.

BACKGROUND

Charles and Heather were indicted separately by a grand jury in 2025 for theft of federal property.

The summons, served June 24, 2024, charged that the Maudes, “Beginning at a time unknown, but no later than December, 2020… did knowingly steal, purloin and convert to their own use National Grasslands managed by the United States Department of Agriculture, a department and agency of the United States, namely, approximately, 25 acres of National Grasslands for cultivation and approximately 25 acres of National Grasslands for grazing cattle, having a value in excess of $1,000 and did aid and abet each other, all in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 641 and 2.”

In the Badlands of South Dakota, where the Maudes ranch and the dispute exists, 25 acres would provide approximately enough grass to feed one cow-calf pair for a year.

The summons, signed by Alison J. Ramsdell, United States Attorney, charges them separately, which means they must retain two attorneys and they could each be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined up to $250,000.

At issue is a property boundary between the Maudes and the U.S. Forest Service. The land assumed to be in question and the management practices the USFS is alleging are “theft” have been in place for generations.

The Maude’s maintain a functioning grazing agreement with the U.S. Forest Service. They have not been alerted of a violation of their grazing permit.

According to Sen. Miki Rounds, R-S.D., the following is the timeline of events leading up to the Maudes’ indictment.

March 29, 2024 – The Maudes were notified of a complaint received by USDA saying a fence between their property and adjacent Buffalo Gap National Grasslands property blocked access to Buffalo Gap National Grasslands.

May 1, 2024 – The Maudes met with U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Julie Wheeler to discuss a boundary discrepancy regarding the fenceline. USFS special agent Travis Lunders was also present. The USFS and Maudes agreed a survey should be completed, which could take up to a year, but following the survey completion there were three possible administrative steps that could be taken.

May 6, 2024 – Special Agent Lunders escorted a crew to perform a survey of the land. The Maudes did not participate in the survey and have not received survey results.

June 24, 2024 – The Maudes were summoned to appear in U.S. District Court, having been indicted for theft of government property.

“This action represents a direct conflict to an agreed upon plan, wherein the landowners were working cooperatively with the USFS to resolve the issue,” said the Rounds letter.

ASKING FOR SUPPORT

In her legislative update, South Dakota Rep. Liz May calls on her fellow legislators to support the Maudes.

“I encourage everyone to support the Maudes in their effort to prevail — whether through financial assistance, words of encouragement, or simply letting them know they are not alone in this fight. Even if you don’t know them personally, a note of support can go a long way.

“The ranching community has always been built on resilience and standing together in times of need. This is one of those times. The Maude family has contributed to South Dakota agriculture for generations, and now they need our help. By standing with them, we are standing up for fairness, property rights, and the future of ranching families across our state,” said May.

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., has voiced strong support for dropping all charges against the Maudes.

Donations can be made via GoFundMe “Help the Maude Family Preserve Their Legacy” or checks can be addressed to “The Maude Legal Fund” and mailed to First Interstate Bank at 404 S. Ave A, New Underwood, SD 57761

Sullivan urges people to share stories and video clips including his news interview on social media, in order to continue drawing attention to the Maudes’ situation.

To contact USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, call 1-833-ONE-USDA or e-mail USDA at AskUSDA@usda.gov .

To contact the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, call (202) 514-2000.