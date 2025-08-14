New world screwworm symposium scheduled for Sept. 24-25

The United States Animal Health Association will host a timely and critical new world screwworm symposium Sept. 24-25, 2025, to address the growing threat of the new world screwworm (NWS) to U.S. animal populations. USAHA is pleased to collaborate with The National Institute for Animal Agriculture to provide a solutions-based effort to help inform stakeholders on preparedness and mitigation should it reach the U.S.

NWS is a destructive pest whose larvae infest living tissue, causing severe harm or death in livestock, pets, wildlife, and, in rare cases, humans. With increased global movement and ecological shifts of NWS northward, the risk of NWS re-entering the U.S. has become an urgent concern.

This event will foster collaboration across veterinary, livestock production and wildlife management communities. Attendees will gain insights into current research, prevention strategies, and treatment protocols, and participate in cross-sector discussions aimed at strengthening outbreak preparedness. Together, we will advance a unified approach to mitigating the serious threat of NWS.

Learning Objectives:

• Share current research and field insights

• Identify treatments and response protocols

• Build a coordinated, science-based response strategy

The meeting is led by USAHA’s Committee on Parasitic and Vector Borne Diseases supported by NIAA’s Animal Disease Issues and Emergency Management Council. The event will be held in Kansas City, Mo. A White Paper will be created after the event based on learnings from attendees and speakers.

Registration and agenda will be released soon.