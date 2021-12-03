New year, new owner

The Fence Post will be under new ownership on Jan. 1, 2022.

Our new owner, Ogden Newspapers based in West Virginia, has purchased all of Swift Communications daily and weekly newspapers.

No we’re not moving to West Virginia and, as far as I know, Rachel Gabel and I will still be providing you with agriculture news and information.

In fact, you probably won’t even notice the change.

With the acquisition, Ogden Newspapers has 54 daily newspapers and several weekly newspapers and magazines in 18 states.

Ogden Newspapers is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated newspaper company that was founded in 1890. It will continue to run the existing Swift publications under the name Swift Communications. The company is owned by the Nutting family, and Robert Nutting is the chief executive officer.

I like the idea that our new owners have been in newspapers for a long time and have been successful. With the introduction of the internet the newspaper industry has been struggling and many companies have gone under or been bought out. And because printing an mailing or delivering daily newspapers is so expensive, many daily news papers now only print two or three days a week.

The pandemic also created hardship in the industry especially when the businesses that advertise with them were shut down.

That being said, it’s pretty amazing that Ogden Newspapers is still in operation and that it’s growing.

I’m hoping that we can bring you some news from Ogden Newspapers other agriculture publications in other areas.

I’m looking forward to working with the people from Ogden and will keep you posted if anything else changes.