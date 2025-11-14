A bit of wisdom for those who are new to their small towns or rural communities. Don’t try to change things to suit you. Asking why something is done is one thing, but when you come with, “Where I came from,” or “I’ve never lived anywhere else where they did this,” are not ways to graciously enter a community.

A woman who moved here from California is mad because her neighbors have their utility trailer sitting in their rural yard. “Where I come from, such items had to be stored out of sight.”

Well, honey, this is NOT where you came from. If you liked it so much, why did you move here? We are more laid back and certainly less prone to have “rules” for every little thing. If you do have a Homeowners’ Association and the guidelines are abided by the residents, fine. Just because you live in a development doesn’t mean it has a Homeowners’ Association. Before you buy, check things out. Do not assume.

Someone on social media questioned why sirens are used in town. “Where I came from everyone had a cell phone and that is what they used. They didn’t have to inconvenience the whole town by waking the residents up for something as mundane as a fire or an accident.”

In this town, the fire department consists of volunteers. The siren system works for them. If it bothers you, maybe you are in the wrong town.

These anecdotes remind me of a billboard near Cody, Wyo. The billboard reads, “Don’t California Our Cody.” That is what the people who have lived in our rural areas have been thinking, and sometimes saying, for a long time. The word California may be substituted with Colorado, Minnesota, or a myriad of other states from which refugees, as they call themselves, have moved.

Please don’t buy land and then try to change the world to your liking. If you are planning to live where you will drive on a gravel road, decide if you are content with the conditions. If you are not, buy someplace else. Take time before you purchase to notice if the main road is too busy to please you, if it’s not straight enough for you, if it’s too dusty as you see it today. In a rural area, frequently roads are not paved. There is a phrase in the computer world—WYSIWYG—which stands for “what you see is what you get.”

See, we like how things are, but you imply that we are backward because we don’t do things like you think they should be done. We are just different from what you prefer and different does not mean wrong.

Quaint and provincial are words used to describe rural residents. They are not accurate. We are simply satisfied.

Sanders is a national award-winning columnist whose agricultural family has lived in the same South Dakota county for six generations.