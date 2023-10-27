News from the World Food Prize in Des Moines

Chris Clayton of Progressive Farmer/DTN has been providing complete coverage of the World Food Prize events in Des Moines this week.

In one article, Clayton writes that several speakers have said efforts to feed the world are going backward. In another, he notes that World Food Prize Foundation President Terry Branstad, who was formerly the Republican governor of Iowa and ambassador to China, participated in a Chinese grain signing deal. In a third, he writes about World Food Prize laureate Heidi Kühn’s efforts to remove mines from war zones.

In a fourth story, World Food Prize laureates called for a boost in international food aid.

In addition, the U.S. Agency for International Development released comments made by Feed the Future Deputy Coordinator Dina Esposito in which she discussed USAID’s efforts to help Ukraine to continue to export grains in the face of Russian invasion.

Esposito also announced in Des Moines that USAID would expand the Feed the Future Innovation Labs network — including two new Innovations Labs and a new research collaboration — for a total of 17 Innovation Labs across the United States.

“This expansion, over five years, includes up to $37 million for a new Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Climate Resilient Cereals, led by Kansas State University, and up to $40 million for a new Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Irrigation and Mechanization Systems, led by the University of Nebraska subject to the availability of funds,” USAID said.

“Additionally, two existing Feed the Future Innovation Labs — the Livestock Systems Innovation Lab, led by the University of Florida, and the Animal Health Innovation Lab, led by Washington State University — have teamed up to work on a nearly $2 million initiative over three years to explore One Health Approaches to Mitigate Brucellosis, a globally widespread zoonotic disease that affects both livestock and humans.”