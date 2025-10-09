Newsom signs bill banning ultraprocessed foods in school meals

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed a bill Wednesday that bans ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) in public schools.

The bill, introduced by Assemblymember Jesse Gabrie, a Democrat from the San Fernando Valley, but passed on a bipartisan basis, directs the state Department of Public Health to determine what foods are considered ultraprocessed.

Referring to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again campaign, Newsom said, “California has never waited for Washington or anyone else to lead on kids’ health — we’ve been out front for years, removing harmful additives and improving school nutrition. This first-in-the-nation law builds on that work to make sure every California student has access to healthy, delicious meals that help them thrive.”

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the governor’s wife and self-described first partner, added, “For too many students, the meals they receive at school are the only ones they can count on in a day, which makes the quality of that food all the more important. By removing the most concerning ultraprocessed foods, we’re helping children stay nourished, focused, and ready to learn. AB 1264 is the first law of its kind in the nation and builds on California’s long record of leading with children’s health and well-being at the forefront. While Washington debates how to ‘make America healthy again,’ they need not look any further than California.”

Consumer Reports, the Environmental Working Group and Eat Real had supported the measure.

“Harmful ultraprocessed foods that put students’ health at risk and interfere with learning have no place in our schools,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports. “These foods don’t provide kids with the nutrients they need and are deliberately engineered to be addictive, which encourages unhealthy eating habits and overconsumption.”

The action received widespread news coverage.

“Under the legislation, which is expected to touch off a major overhaul of school cafeteria meals, the state’s Department of Public Health will identify ultraprocessed foods ‘of concern’ and ‘restricted school foods’ — another prohibited category — by 2028. A year later, schools are required to begin phasing them out,” the Los Angeles Times noted.

“Under AB 1264, ultraprocessed foods are defined as those that are high in flavoring agents, saturated fats, sodium and sugar and/or added sweeteners,” the Sacramento Bee said. “They can include packaged snacks, carbonated soft drinks, instant noodles and ready-made meals, according to a review by the BMJ medical journal.”

“Processed foods are part of a healthy diet, but ultraprocessed foods, or UPFs, are different from processed foods because they combine cosmetic ingredients and additives in ways that make our food literally irresistible, not just delicious,” said Scott Faber with the Environmental Working Group.