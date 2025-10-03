Newsom signs California E15 bill 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a. Democrat, on Thursday signing a bill allowing the sale of E15 gasoline to be sold in the state while the California Air Resources Board completes its ongoing work to study whether the additional blend can meet the state’s clean air requirements.

“Thanks to our work with the legislature, we have averted billions of dollars in higher costs at the pump by avoiding the kinds of severe gasoline price spikes we saw a few years ago,” Newsom said in a statement.

“While we continue the critical work to stabilize our state’s fuel market, we’re cutting red tape to provide consumers with more options as we continue our transition to cleaner transportation.”

The Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy and the National Corn Growers Association all praised the action.

“Thanks to Gov. Newsom’s leadership and decisive action, California is on the road to lower gas prices and a cleaner future for families across the state,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper.

“Many other states have already seen the benefits of E15 — healthier air, better engine performance, and cost savings at the pump,” Cooper said.

“Now, California drivers are about to experience those same advantages for themselves, and we thank Gov. Newsom for voicing his support for E15 throughout the legislative process. We likewise thank the bipartisan California Problem Solvers Caucus and the bill sponsors, Assembly members David Alvarez and Heath Flora, for working to open the California fuel marketplace to more affordable, cleaner options.”

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “The wait is finally over — E15 is now approved for sale in California, and the biggest winners will ultimately be the state’s drivers and their families.”

“E15 is a more affordable fuel option that the vast majority of drivers can take advantage of without having to buy a new vehicle. Its approval in California will generate more demand for American farmers, boosting the ag economy while allowing California residents to keep more of their hard-earned money,” Skor said.

National Corn Growers Association President Jed Bower said, “We are deeply appreciative of Gov. Newsom for making consumer access to E15 a reality.”

“This development will save consumers money at the pump, help farmers across the country and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“While today’s development is a sign of progress, many consumers across the country still lack year-round access to E15. We call on Congress to pass legislation that will extend access nationwide.”