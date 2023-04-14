Newton home after stockyards accident

The days since an explosion at Glasgow Stockyards in Glasgow, Mont., have been stressful ones for the Cornwell and Newton families, but they have also shone a light on some of the things that make small communities like the ones all across ranch country great.

On the evening of April 6, an explosion was caused by a propane tank used for branding and to keep tattoo ink warm during Bangs vaccinations. Owner Cody Cornwell said the building filled with propane and ultimately exploded. While no one was inside, owner and manager Jake Newton, who is also a ringman for Tri State Livestock News, suffered smoke inhalation while he was attempting to move cattle away from the burning building on the east side of the facility.

Newton was flown by Mercy Flight to Great Falls, Mont., where he spent several days in the ICU before being moved to a regular room. Thursday afternoon, his family was able to bring him home when he was released.

Jake Newton, owner of Glasgow Stockyards and a ringman for Tri State Livestock News with his family, wife, Kelsey, and children Lilly, Rip, and Tig. Courtesy photo

Cornwell said he and his family are grateful for the community members who have reached out in support of the entire family.

“What an outpouring of support we had,” Cornwell said. “What a scary couple of days. It’s a reminder for all of ranch country to be safe.”

If people wish to make a donation, Cornwell recommends making it to the Long Run Fire Department and ambulance or your local volunteer first responders.

Cornwell said the quick and professional response of staff and volunteers of the Valley County Sheriff’s Department and the Long Run Fire Department and Ambulance were truly lifesavers. He said rural communities like Glasgow, Mont., are lucky to have trained professionals who are committed to their skills and training.