Newton returns to Farm Bureau as vice president 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

John Newton, a former chief economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation and currently the executive head of Terrain, a farm credit analysis organization, will return to Farm Bureau on Oct. 20 as vice president of public policy and economic analysis.

In this role, Newton will lead government relations and advocacy staff and serve as chief economist, guiding a team of economists, Farm Bureau said in a news release Thursday.

Newton was the chief economist for the Republicans on the Senate Agriculture Committee from 2021 to 2024. He also worked for the National Milk Producers Federation and taught at the University of Illinois.

Newton holds two master’s degrees and a doctorate from The Ohio State University and got his undergraduate degree from the University of Louisville.

Farm Bureau explained that the position opened with the departure of Sam Kieffer, vice president of public policy, on Oct. 8 to become CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers.